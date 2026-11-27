It is rivalry week in college football, which means we get to see another iteration of The Game. Michigan football is heading to Columbus to take on rival Ohio

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver David Adolph head butts with Michigan Wolverines defensive back Jyaire Hill during the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Nov. 29, 2025.

Ohio State won 27-9. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect It is rivalry week in college football, which means we get to see another iteration of The Game. Michigan football is heading to Columbus However, the 2026 version of this game doesn’t quite feel the same as years past. Both programs are having a down year, the Wolverines sitting at 6-5, while the Buckeyes are 7-4, both out of College Football Playoff contention.

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Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson catches a pass during the first half against Michigan Wolverines cornerback Smith Snowden at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect With no postseason hope for either side for the first time in a long time, this feels like one of the least anticipated matchups in recent memory.