Three storylines I’m Watching Most as Michigan Football Looks to Bounce Back from Brutal Loss to MSU

Michigan football has hit a new low, at least in terms of recent history. The Wolverines fell to rival Michigan State at home last Saturday in one of the worst

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham looks up at the scoreboard during second half action at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026.

Michigan State won the game 15-6. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectThe Spartans entered the weekend with a long list of backups starting, a 2-6 overall record, winless in Big Ten play and beat Michigan in the Big House. It was an ugly game that was hard to watch from start to finish.

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Nov 7, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Brandon Tullis runs the ball as Michigan Wolverines safety Mason Curtis lunges for a tackle during the second half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectthis Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EST. The Ducks are coming off a big win, taking down Ohio State 41-28 last Saturday in Columbus.

Here are three storylines I am watching most as the Maize and Blue look to bounce back and pull off an upset. The news came the day after falling to the Spartans, despite head coach Kyle Whittingham saying they would reevaluate once the season ends during his press conference following the loss. Michigan offensive coordinator Jason Beck looks over his play call sheet during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026.

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Michigan State beat Michigan 15-6. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connectfor the time being. Harding has been with Whittingham for over a decade, dating back to his days with Utah. Unfortunately, I wouldn’t expect to see much change offensively, but I hope Harding, Whittingham and the Wolverine offense prove that to not be the case.

No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. With how this season is playing out, you have to start wondering if the team is still bought in.

The Jason Beck firing is going to go one of two ways: spark the team down the stretch or dig the hole deeper. Nov 7, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans linebacker Anelu Lafaele and safety Michael Richard tackle Michigan Wolverines running back Bryson Kuzdzal during the second half at Michigan Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect If the players aren’t bought into Whittingham and his system, could this season get worse? They won’t be projected to win another game this season. It seems like everything is coming back to the coaches, but it’s justified. They deserve a lot of the blame this season.

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Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham walks up the tunnel after 13-6 loss to Indiana in overtime at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Whittingham seems lifeless on the sideline. Will we finally see some energy out of the first-year head coach? Likely the answer will be no. But maybe being on the hot seat will start to light a fire under Whittingham to start doing something different.

He should be coaching like his job is on the line. A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams.

Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.