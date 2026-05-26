Three State Lawmakers Vying for Seats on California's Board of Equalization

Fiona Ma, Sally Lieber, and Martñn Arias are among the candidates competing for seats on the nation's only elected tax board. The board has been a launching pad to statewide political office, and the elections are seen as an opportunity for the board to prove its relevance.

The Board of Equalization is set to hold elections for its four elected positions, which are divided by geographic districts, as current state lawmakers vie for a coveted spot on the nation's only elected tax board .

The board has been a launching pad to statewide political office, and three current state lawmakers are competing for seats on the board. They are Fiona Ma, Sally Lieber, and Martñn Arias, along with other candidates, including Fresno City Councilmember Nelson Esparza and San Mateo Community College District Trustee John Pimentel. The board's effectiveness has been questioned in the past, with some arguing that it has limited responsibilities that could be easily transferred to another department or agency.

Despite this, taxpayers' advocacy groups continue to support the board, which provides a forum for taxpayers to contest their tax bills. The board's oversight of property tax assessors has also drawn attention, as some have been arrested on felony charges. Advocating for the board's expansion has drawn criticism, but some argue that it has a role to play in being a forum for taxpayers to come forward.

The elections are seen as an opportunity for the board to prove its relevance and address the needs of taxpayers





CalMatters / 🏆 261. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

California Board Of Equalization Fiona Ma Sally Lieber Martñn Arias Tax Board Election Politics

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

China launches longest manned spaceflight mission with three astronauts on board - newsChina successfully launched its longest manned spaceflight mission to date, sending three astronauts to the space station, where one will stay for over a year. The mission is part of China's ambitious goal to land astronauts on the lunar surface by 2030. China's space program is significantly advancing with its astronauts now conducting multiple missions to the Tiangong space station, and the country is expected to make significant strides in its space exploration in the coming years.

Read more »

Data center regulations elude Colorado lawmakers — again — as state grapples with booming industryThe failure of data center bills for the third year in a row is “an unfortunate outcome and, honestly, not what either side wanted to see,” said Alana Miller of the Natural Resources Defense Council.

Read more »

Board of Equalization Elections in CaliforniaThe Board of Equalization, the nation's only elected tax board, is a coveted spot once again for state lawmakers looking for a new gig. This year, three current state lawmakers are competing for seats on the board, and Democrats are putting up a fight for the district. The board has long been a launching pad to higher offices in California politics, with Fiona Ma, Betty Yee, and Malia Cohen serving on it before becoming state treasurer, state controller, and controller, respectively.

Read more »

Oil Spill and Board of Equalization Election Heat UpOil spill response and California's Board of Equalization election feature three competing lawmakers

Read more »