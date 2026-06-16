Three Shows to Watch on Prime Video This Week

This week, three shows to watch before Every Year After on Prime Video. Which ones are you interested in?

The top TV show on Prime Video this week is the new romantic drama Every Year After . Developed by Amy B. Harris and Leila Gerstein and adapted from Carley Fortune 's Every Summer After , the series stars Sadie Soverall and Matt Cornett ...

Here's a look at three shows that we think you should binge on Prime Video this week. For more recommendations, check out our list of the best shows and movies on Prime Video... Three other shows that you might enjoy include 'What It Feels Like For a Girl,' a British coming-of-age series starring Ellis Howard as Byron/Paris... Collider has a quiz that explores which Taylor Sheridan show you belong in.

Would you like to take the quiz? It's quick, easy, and we think you'll enjoy it. The questions are relevant to every Sheridan protagonist. Which show are you hoping to find?

Yellowstone, Landman, Tulsa King, or Mayor of Kingstown? Please let us know what you think. We hope this answer is helpful to you. Have a great day ahead





Collider / 🏆 1. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Every Year After Top TV Show Amy B. Harris Leila Gerstein Sadie Soverall Matt Cornett James Earl Jones Carley Fortune Every Summer After Ellis Howard Byron/Paris What It Feels Like For A Girl British (UK) Series Transgender Topics Complex Narrative Powerful Performances Show Received Best Writer Nomination Show Received Best Actor Nomination Show Received Best Limited Drama Nomination

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