Three Sentenced in Georgia H-2A Visa Labor Trafficking Scheme

A federal investigation led to the sentencing of three individuals for their roles in a large-scale labor trafficking operation that exploited the H-2A visa program. The Patricio transnational criminal organization trafficked over 71,000 foreign workers from Mexico, Guatemala, and Honduras, forcing them to work under brutal conditions in Georgia agriculture and generating more than $200 million in illicit profits. The sentences, ranging from 10 to 51 months, highlight ongoing efforts to combat labor trafficking and protect vulnerable workers.

Three individuals have been sentenced for their roles in a far-reaching labor trafficking operation that misused the H-2A visa program, a scheme prosecutors described as modern-day slavery.

The Department of Justice announced the sentences late last week, concluding a major case that targeted a transnational criminal organization (TCO) operating primarily in Georgia. The convicted defendants-Margarita Rojas Cardenas, 48; Nery Rene Carrillo-Najarro, 61; and Brett Donavan Bussey, 44-were part of the Patricio TCO, named after its alleged matriarch, Maria Leticia Patricio.

This organization ran a massive forced-labor trafficking scheme from 2015 onward, exploiting the H-2A visa program to traffic foreign workers from Mexico, Guatemala, and Honduras into agricultural work. The H-2A visa program permits U.S. farms to bring an unlimited number of foreign workers to fill agricultural jobs, but it has been widely criticized for being vulnerable to abuse by employers seeking cheaper, more compliant labor.

The Patricio TCO secured H-2A visas for workers, then confiscated their immigration paperwork and demanded unlawful fees. Workers were forced to endure brutal living conditions and harsh work for little or no pay. In some instances, as detailed in the indictment, workers had to dig onions with their bare hands and were paid only 20 cents per bucket, all under threat of violence and deportation.

The scheme trafficked more than 71,000 foreign workers and generated over $200 million in illicit profits, which the organization allegedly laundered through purchases of homes, land, cars, businesses, and casinos. The farms that contracted these workers were located in several Georgia counties, including Atkinson, Bacon, Coffee, Tattnall, Toombs, and Ware. Prosecutors also noted that during the investigation, some members of the TCO attempted to intimidate witnesses into lying before a federal grand jury.

The sentencing reflects a multi-agency effort to combat labor trafficking and protect vulnerable workers. Cardenas received 51 months in federal prison, Carrillo-Najarro was sentenced to 40 months, and Bussey received 10 months. Labor Department Inspector General Anthony D'Esposito emphasized that federal labor programs are not a playground for criminals and vowed continued enforcement against those who exploit workers or abuse such programs.

U.S. Attorney Margaret Heap praised the extensive collaboration among government agencies, noting that the work directly protects vulnerable individuals and preserves the American dream for those who pursue it lawfully





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