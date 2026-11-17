Edgar Montelongo-Loera, Reymundo Hernandez-Nino, and Kenia Montelongo receive prison terms totaling 39.5 years for smuggling over 200 weapons to Mexican drug cartels.

Three individuals, including two American citizens and one illegal alien from Mexico, have been sentenced to a combined 39.5 years in federal prison for their participation in a firearms trafficking conspiracy linked to Mexican drug cartels. Chief U.S. District Judge Alia Moses delivered the sentences on Tuesday, concluding a significant law enforcement operation that targeted the cross-border movement of illegal weapons. The convictions underscore the ongoing efforts by federal agencies to disrupt the supply chains that arm organized criminal groups operating in Mexico.

Specific Prison Sentences Imposed

Edgar Josue Montelongo-Loera, a 39-year-old resident of Dallas, received an 180-month prison sentence for his central role in the gun trafficking scheme. Reymundo Hernandez-Nino, a 41-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, was sentenced to 150 months for his actions within the criminal enterprise. Kenia Lizbeth Montelongo, the 31-year-old sister of Edgar and wife of Reymundo, was handed a 144-month sentence for her part in the conspiracy. These three individuals formed the core of the final wave of defendants in this extensive investigation.

Also read 3 sentenced to combined 39+ years in prison for smuggling firearms to Mexican cartel

Seizures at Border Bridge and San Antonio Home

Authorities initiated the investigation in August 2024, leading to arrests that began two days after a co-conspirator was intercepted. On July 12, 2025, during an outbound inspection at the Eagle Pass International Bridge, Customs and Border Protection officers discovered eight handguns and 19 magazines concealed within a vehicle belonging to a conspirator. Subsequently, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, working with the San Antonio Police Department and ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations, executed a search warrant at the San Antonio residence of Reymundo Hernandez-Nino.

The search of the Hernandez-Nino residence yielded a substantial cache of illegal materials, including 24 firearms, over 4,000 rounds of ammunition, and multiple sets of body armor. The seized weapons included several handguns, AR-15-style rifles, and a shotgun. Photographs from the United States Attorney's Office of the search reveal that the home also contained multiple Santa Muerte statues arranged as part of a shrine. These statues, depicting a skeletal woman in a dark robe, are frequently adopted by cartels as symbols of protection and power.

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Cooperator Admissions and Purchase Records

The case relied heavily on testimony from Jose De La Cruz-Cardoza, a 52-year-old from Piedras Negras, Mexico, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to traffic firearms in September. De La Cruz-Cardoza admitted to smuggling firearms into Mexico on approximately 10 to 12 previous occasions and stated he was paid between $150 and $200 for each weapon. Investigators also traced specific purchases to Kenia Montelongo, who bought seven .380-caliber pistols and one .22-caliber pistol between May and July 2024.

Evidence indicated that Kenia Montelongo crossed into Mexico through Laredo within days of purchasing these firearms. This pattern of immediate international travel with newly acquired weapons supported the prosecution's argument that the guns were destined for illicit use by organized crime groups. The timeline of purchases and border crossings provided critical evidence linking the defendants to the broader trafficking network.

Impact on Mexican Communities and Law Enforcement

Officials emphasized that the trafficked weapons are directly utilized by cartels to terrorize Mexican citizens and engage in violent conflicts with law enforcement. Randy Simmons, commenting on the sentencing, stated that these actions bring to a close a massive case involving ten conspirators who smuggled more than 200 weapons into Mexico. The primary objective of these cartels is to maintain control over drug trafficking and human smuggling routes through the use of superior firepower.

Simmons highlighted that the activity is orchestrated by cartels to wage war against law enforcement agencies in Mexico. The influx of American-manufactured firearms exacerbates the security challenges faced by Mexican authorities and civilian populations. The sentences serve as a deterrent and demonstrate the commitment of U.S. federal agencies to dismantle these cross-border criminal operations. The case concludes a multi-agency effort that spanned several months and resulted in significant disruption to the trafficking network.