Three's Company Cast Reunites for John Ritter Foundation Fundraiser

The original and current cast of Three's Company reunited to celebrate the sitcom's legacy while raising over $56,000 for the John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health to support aortic dissection research.

The cast of the classic 1970s sitcom Three's Company reunited on November 2 at Joe's Pub located on 425 Lafayette Street to celebrate the series' enduring legacy and support a critical health cause. The event served as a fundraiser for the John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health, honoring the memory of star John Ritter who passed away from an aortic dissection.

Fundraiser Success and Foundation Mission

Amy Yasbeck, the founder of the John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health, organized the celebration to raise awareness and funds for a disease that claims thousands of lives annually. The Foundation aims to support those suffering from aortic dissection and to promote available preventive actions. The event successfully exceeded its financial goal, raising over $56,000 against an initial target of $20,000. This substantial amount will be directed toward research and community support for aortic health.

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Amy Yasbeck established the foundation in 2003, shortly after her husband John Ritter died from an aortic dissection. According to the Foundation's website, approximately 20,000 people in the United States suffer from aortic dissection each year. Yasbeck stated that she wanted to gather John's friends, family, and fans to make a difference regarding this condition. The successful turnout and donations demonstrate the strong community support for the cause.

Star-Studded Table Reading of Pilot Episode

The celebration featured a live table reading of the pilot episode, bringing together original cast members and new talent. Christine Taylor, who played Chrissy Snow, Jason Biggs as Jack Tripper, and Bellamy Young as Janet Wood participated in the reading. Richard Kind portrayed Stanley Roper, Susie Essman played Helen Roper, and original cast member Richard Kline narrated the event as his character Larry Dallas. This unique format allowed fans to experience the show's classic humor while honoring its history.

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Joyce DeWitt, who originally played Janet Wood, passed the baton of the iconic character to Bellamy Young for the performance. DeWitt expressed that she felt like the ghost of Christmas past and chose not to portray the role. Bellamy Young accepted the role with humility, stating that the shoes were too big for her and that she was merely borrowing them while Joyce DeWitt was present. The cast members shared their admiration for the show, with Christine Taylor calling it the epitome of comedic perfection.

Future Tours and Health Advocacy Goals

DeWitt joined Richard Kline in honoring John Ritter's comedic legacy and celebrating Amy Yasbeck's continued work with the foundation. The event is officially on tour, with future performances planned in Cleveland, Dallas, and Los Angeles. These upcoming shows aim to continue raising money for aortic health and spreading awareness about aortic dissection. The goal is to help caregivers and sufferers feel less alone and to encourage doctors to diagnose the condition earlier.

Bellamy Young expressed hope that the event would bring joy, progress, and learning to the community surrounding aortic health. She emphasized the importance of creating a supportive network for those affected by the disease. The continued success of these events ensures that John Ritter's memory lives on through his significant contributions to medical advocacy. Fans and supporters can follow the foundation's mission for more information on upcoming dates and events.