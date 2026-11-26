Three reasons why Nebraska will win; three reasons why Nebraska will lose vs. Iowa
You wait and wait through the winter and summer for football season and before you know it, it’s over. Nebraska’s Black Friday game at Iowa is the final regular
Nebraska running back Isaiah Mozee is brought down by Ohio State cornerback Jordan Thomas in the second half at Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect You wait and wait through the winter and summer for football season and before you know it, it’s over.
Nebraska’s Black Friday game at Iowa is the final regular-season game. * Now that the Huskers have ended a 31-game losing streak against ranked teams, they can add to their one-game winning streak against ranked teams. * Iowa still has a chance for a 10-win season. * Nebraska can win its eighth game, which would be its first eight-win season since 2016.
Kickoff is 11 a.m. CT on CBS. AccuWeather says it will be a high of 44 with “clouds giving way to some sun. ” Nebraska is 7-4, 4-4 in the Big Ten. Iowa is 9-2, 6-2.
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