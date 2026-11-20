Around the Nebraska football program this week there is joy at getting a win and ending a four-game losing streak— or maybe relief best describes the Huskers’ f

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule is 0-10 against ranked teams in his tenure in Lincoln. The Huskers are 0-31 against ranked teams since 2016. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN Around the Nebraska football program this week there is joy at getting a win and ending a four-game losing streak— or maybeor a mediocre one.

With games remaining against Ohio State and Iowa — both ranked teams — Nebraska victories can go a long way to The Huskers are 3-4 in the Big Ten, with victories over Michigan State, Maryland and Rutgers. The combined record of those teams: 9-21. That’s not exactly a resume-builder. And it might not give the fanbase much hope going against Ohio State on Saturday.

Also read How to Watch Nebraska Football vs. No. 14 Ohio State with Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel

Nebraska opened the season with wins over Ohio, Bowling Green and North Dakota — not a Power 4 school among them. That’s your six wins. Huskers coach Matt Rhule, maybe more than most, needs a showcase win, a beatdown of a ranked team. Nebraska is 0-31 against ranked teams, dating to 2016.

In his four years at Nebraska, Rhule is 0-10 against ranked teams. But this Ohio State team isn’t the usual OSU powerhouse, despite its AP ranking of 16. Plenty of talent remains. But losing starting quarterback Julian Sayin rippled through the team.

The Buckeyes suffered double-digit losses to USC and Oregon after Sayin’s injury. Nebraska is 6-4, 3-4 in the Big Ten. Ohio State is 7-3, 5-2. FanDuel has installed Nebraska as a 3.5-point home underdog.

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Each week, we’ll give you three reasons why the Huskers will win and three reasons why the Huskers will lose. We’ll give you reasons even if the odds seem insurmountable either way. Nebraska is ranked 44 in The Athletic 138; Ohio State is 16. Nebraska is 4-2 at home; Ohio State is 2-2 on the road.

Ohio State isn’t Rutgers. But Nebraska’s running game vs. Ohio State’s run defense might be the game’s one deciding factor. Huskers freshman running back Jamal Rule, a bruiser with speed and moves, gained 103 yards on 22 carries. Rule has 635 yards on 110 carries and five touchdowns on the ground.

Nebraska running back Jamal Rule has rushed for 635 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect.

“He’s really turned the corner and is running hard. What excites you as much as anything is his physicality, but also his ability to make some yards after contact.

“First play of the game , safety comes up and, you know, makes some contact, and he was able to get six or eight yards after that. ” Quarterback Anthony Colandrea, who has 447 rushing yards this season, could keep drives alive with his feet. Quarterbacks who run the ball add a dimension to the offense that can be troublesome to defenses, who can have a spotter on a quarterback but that often isn’t enough.

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The Huskers covert 47.4 percent of third downs. They only allow 23.8 percent of opponents’ third down attempts. Nebraska defensive lineman Jordan Ochoa tackles Rutgers quarterback Sean Ashenfelder during the first half at SHI Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Third downs usually are a key factor in sustaining their own drives, and stopping Buckeyes’ drives.

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Possessions are precious. Maybe Nebraska is more than a .500-ish team with bad tendencies.and every aspect of their game will come together on Saturday. It's the Huskers' final home game of 2026. It's time.

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith might be the favorite for the Heisman Trophy as college football's best player. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Even with backup quarterback Luke Fahey, Ohio State leads the Big Ten in passing offense with 308.3 yards per game. Smith doesn’t account for all of those yards, even if it seems so. This will be Fahey’s fourth start in relief of injured Julian Sayin.

He seems to be improving and more comfortable each week, which could be trouble for the Huskers. Ohio State held Northwestern to 53 yards on 29 attempts last week. The Buckeyes are fifth in the Big Ten in rushing defense, allowing 92.7 yards per game. They are 12th in the nation in rushing defense.

With rain in Saturday’s forecast, running the ball might be each team’s best strategy. Stopping the run could determine the outcome, especially since Nebraska averages 187.2 yards per game, second in the Big Ten. Ohio State averages 149.7 yards per game on the ground. Ohio State was 14th in the latest CFP rankings, just two spots away from getting in.

That’s close enough to motivate the Buckeyes. They will play like they definitely have a chance. The Buckeyes need some help — a team or two ahead of them needs to lose for Ohio State to get in — but their goal is to impressively take care of their own business. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER. Chuck Bausman is a writer for Nebraska on SI. Chuck formerly was the Executive Sports Editor of the Philadelphia Daily News, Executive Sports Editor of the Courier-Post in South Jersey and Sports Copy Editor for the Detroit Free Press. He has been a Big Ten enthusiast for nearly forever.

He learned how to cuss by watching Philly sports. You can reach Chuck at: bausmac@icloud.com