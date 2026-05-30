Three Reasons Why Enzo Fernandez Is Not the Midfielder Real Madrid Need Now

The Chelsea star is keen to change clubs this summer.

The 25-year-old midfielder is reported to be pushing for an exit from Stamford Bridge this summer, after a disappointing campaign in West London. Chelsea, who saw two managers leave during a turbulent season, ended 2025–26 10th in the Premier League and lost the FA Cup final to Manchester City.

Fernández has regularly been linked with an exit since the surprise departure of manager Enzo Maresca in January. The 2022 World Cup winner even earned himself a two-game ban as internal punishment for stoking the speculation surrounding a potential switch to Real Madrid. Enzo Fernández is admired by Madrid president Florentino Pérez.

| Chelsea FC/Getty Images Fernández is clearly open to the idea of moving to the Spanish capital, while Madrid have needed midfield reinforcements since Toni Kroos rode off into the sunset after winning his fifth Champions League title two years ago. Moreover, Fernández is clearly a supremely talented player. Only João Pedro scored more than his 10 league goals for Chelsea in 2025–26.

The Argentine has 31 goals in 169 total appearances for the Blues and has grown into a role as one of soccer’s great box-crashing midfielders in the mold of former Chelsea great Frank Lampard. Fernández also ranks top for number of key passes at Chelsea this season and third overall in the Premier League this season behind Bruno Fernandes and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Though he started his Chelsea career in as a deeper-lying playmaker, he has often played a more advanced role in the absence of Cole Palmer. He is also an established member of Argentina’s roster and was a key performer as they lifted the World Cup in 2022 and Copa America in 2024. So far so good.

However, there are reasons why a deal does not make a whole lot of sense for Madrid right now. Enzo Fernández is under contract at Chelsea until 2031. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images While Chelsea—devoid of any European soccer next season to convince their best players to stay—may be willing to let Fernández leave, they haveShould they get it, that fee would constitute the most expensive sale in Chelsea’s history.

It would also be more than the €127 million Real Madrid spent to land Jude Bellingham in 2023—the club’s record signing. That level of outlay would surely reduce Madrid’s capacity to spend heavily on other areas of the roster that also require attention, with reports suggesting the world’s richest club may not be as flush with cash this summer as in previous years.

The exit of David Alaba and latest injury to Edér Militão mean at least one center back is a priority for the club this summer, while Dani Carvajal’s exit will likely necessitate the need for right back cover. Jude Bellingham has been moved around in Madrid’s engine room. | Cristina Quicler/AFP/Getty Images While Madrid do need to sign a midfielder this summer, there is debate over the exact profile of the player they need.

There is also a worry that Fernández’s signing could further impinge on Bellingham, who has been vocal about been shunted out of his most effective position as an attacking midfielder regularly over the past two seasons. Meanwhile, Arda Güler and—should he return this summer—Nico Paz will also have to jostle for time and space as advanced creators in Madrid’s midfield next season.

This would mean that one, or more of the above players would be sacrificed, or Fernández would have to be deployed in a deeper role as a pivot—a position he is certainly capable in, but less worthy of such a bank-breaking outlay. Fernández’s part in Chelsea’s recent results should also be a cause for concern. Though his individual metrics have remained strong in a number of areas, Fernández has failed to lift his team in a dismal season.

“If Fernández is keen on a move because Chelsea's aren’t in Europe, as is being claimed, then maybe he also needs to look at himself as one of the reasons why Chelsea are not in Europe,” he wrote. “When Chelsea cried out for somebody to take control of a game, as against Brighton and Sunderland, he failed. In the 3–0 loss to Brighton, Fernández made one tackle in the 90 minutes and lost out. He lost 4/6 duels.

Only 1/4 passes was forward. He didn’t have an attempt on goal. ” Winter also called Fernández a No.8 and “not a 6,” re-highlighting Madrid’s priority for a signing that can operate more naturally as a deeper-lying tempo controller. Andy Headspeath is a Real Madrid correspondent for Sports Illustrated FC.

Originally from the UK, the weather, culture and soccer lured him to Spain over a decade ago where he lives with his wife, son and two untrainable dogs. A player of unspeakably limited talents and only one fully functional knee, he has more than a decade's experience in a wide variety of editorial roles within sports media, from match reporting to in-depth feature writing and interviews. He specializes in soccer history and culture, as well as—of course—La Liga.





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