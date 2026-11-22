The Sooners handed their old Big 12 foes a loss in their first meeting with the Aggies since 2012.

Oklahoma receiver Parker Livingstone fights through a tackle in the first half against Texas A&M. | Carson Field / Sooners on SINo. 22 Oklahoma united with an old friend Saturday, and while the contest looked different than a majority of the Big 12 battles, the result was the same.shook off a slow start to throw a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter to get the party going in Norman.

The victory was the Sooners’ third in a row, and OU has a chance to extend its November winning streak next weekend against Missouri. That ended in the second quarter on Saturday.

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The Sooners saw an eight-play, 61-yard drive end due to an awkward interception in the end zone on a ball that tight endOn the ensuing possession, OU moved 31 yards down the field on six plays before Mateer fumbled and Texas A&M recovered. The Sooners got the ball back with 1:44 on the clock and one timeout and moved right down the field to tie the game at 7-7. Three plays later, OU faced third-and-25.

Mateer actually got Texas A&M’s defense to jump offside, but on the free play,That set up a 4-yard touchdown to Beers to cap off OU’s most explosive drive yet under interim offensive coordinatorOklahoma only scored 14 points in the second half, all of which came in the fourth quarter, but the Sooners’ 421 total yards were the second-most put on the Aggie defense this year. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

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Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. Oklahoma defensive tackle David Stone runs down Texas A&M quarterback Brady Hart.

| Carson Field / Sooners on SI Texas A&M hoped to give its offense a boost with a quarterback change, but the result against OU’s defense was the same.was able to connect on a 39-yard and 36-yard pass on the Aggies’ lone scoring drive, but he struggled to do much else outside of that. Even without the interceptions, Hart’s day was unimpressive.dialed up pressure after pressure aimed at confusing the signal caller in his first start.

The Sooners sacked Hart three times for 21 yards, and Oklahoma bottled up Texas A&M’s rushing attack, allowing just 54 yards on the ground. Guillory finally broke through with an interception in the fourth quarter, which was turned into a touchdown one play later when Mateer foundmade a nice shoestring tackle on punt coverage in the first half to prevent Texas A&M from setting up a return along the Aggie sideline that could have moved the ball deep into OU territory.

Then in the second half, Thomas reprised his key role on special teams to come up with a pair of tackles on his own that kept Texas A&M punt returnerdowned five punts inside the 20 and boomed two punts for more than 50 yards, meaning the Sooners needed to save every bit of yardage on special teams until they broke the game open late in the fourth quarter. Ryan is co-publisher at Sooners On SI and covers a number of sports in and around Norman and Oklahoma City.

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Working both as a journalist and a sports talk radio host, Ryan has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the United States Men’s National Soccer Team, the Oklahoma City Energy and more. Since 2019, Ryan has simultaneously pursued a career as both a writer and a sports talk radio host, working for the Flagship for Oklahoma sports, 107.7 The Franchise, as well as AllSooners.com.

Ryan serves as a contributor to The Franchise’s website, TheFranchiseOK.com, which was recognized as having the “Best Website” in 2022 by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. Ryan holds an associate’s degree in Journalism from Oklahoma City Community College in Oklahoma City, OK.