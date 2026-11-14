Three Questions Before Arkansas Takes on South Carolina

FAYETTEVILLE - The Arkansas Razorbacks still have a chance at a bowl game, but they must win out. That starts with taking care of South Carolina at home and ge

Razorbacks defensive back Khmori House celebrates after a tackle during the first quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect That starts with taking care of South Carolina at home and getting the fans to call the Hogs and support this squad.

A miraculous turnaround and bowl appearance in Ryan Silverfield's first season would be huge going forward for the squad. Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson runs the ball as Auburn Tigers takes on Arkansas Razorbacks at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. Auburn Tigers defeated Arkansas Razorbacks 26-23.

Also read LaNorris Sellers, Quincy Rhodes Jr. Trending Towards Playing In Arkansas-South Carolina

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect After blaming quarterback KJ Jackson for all the sacks, Tim Cramsey has to better prepare his offense for the pass rush It all starts with the line calling out their assignments and battling in the trenches. While a quarterback can get the ball out quickly, the line needs to give Jackson as close to three seconds as possible so plays can develop.

Two seconds is fine, as he can still make a read, but when the pass rush gets through immediately , plays just die. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

Advertisement

The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers throws a pass during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the South Carolina Gamecocks at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. , Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. South Carolina won 42-25.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectThe Razorbacks only have 12 sacks on the year; that is less than two a game. That also ranks 113th in all of college football. The pass rush and pressure have basically been nonexistent. With either a backup quarterback playing or a starter who isn't fully healthy, putting pressure on them will be key.

The more pressure on them, the more mistakes South Carolina will make, which means more potential points for the Razorbacks. Can this Razorbacks defense go out and limit the run game? They are in the middle of the pack in college football, allowing 156.2 rushing yards a game, 85th in the nation. South Carolina, on the other hand, is averaging 205.4 rushing yards on offense, 20th in all of college football.

While the offense is overall explosive, South Carolina's running game opens up the field. All of a sudden, an eight-yard rush on first down allows for a shot play on second down. Limiting gaps for running backs will be key on defense. If the run game can stall out and not allow big plays, then the defense can better predict what plays are coming on second and third downs.

Advertisement

Bryson Akins covers men's basketball and football for Razorbacks on SI. Akins is currently a graduate student at Oklahoma State University. Some of Akins' past work includes covering the Thunder on Last Word on Sports, along with his YouTube channel "Thunder Digest. "