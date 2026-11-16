Three Questions (And Answers) To Secure The AI-Enabled Workplace

​If any workplace maxim has proven true in the 21st century, it’s that every employee is a technologist.​

​If any workplace maxim has proven true in the 21st century, it’s that every employee is a technologist. ​ Today’s professionals are, after all, universally reliant on devices, software, the internet and cloud services to manage timesheets, research marketing reports, submit budgets, diagnose operational issues and pursue innovation.

The fact that all of this has grown so commonplace illustrates how technology is increasingly demystified and democratized. Once considered fairly esoteric—unknowable, save for those on IT teams—these advancements are now easy to instantly obtain and consume for those in any department. ​ So, it should come as no surprise that these professionals are deploying AI just like any other technology: Most senior business and technology leaders sayand “deployed broadly” across the enterprise.

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Four of five expect AI agents to make key, impactful decisions for their organization within the next year. Three of five say their company has redesigned job roles to prepare specifically for an AI-enabled workplace. ​ But there remains a critical—and relatively unaddressed—issue: AI adoption is expanding faster than AI readiness. Less than one-quarter of those senior business and technology leaders believe their staffers are fully ready for AI.

Nearly four of five agree that the speed of AI will outpace their organization’s governance models. For certain, employees will always be capable of harnessing AI to boost productivity. But they often do so without an understanding of the security implications of connecting tools, granting permissions, sharing information or allowing an AI agent to act on their behalf.

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​ In response, security leaders need to find out who’s using AI agents, what data and access employees are allowing for them, what the agents are empowered to do and whether teams are able to recognize when an AI-powered workflow emerges as unsafe. ​ To arrive at this level of heightened awareness, these leaders must address the following three questions:​​This is a complex line of pursuit because adoption is so decentralized, with “shadow AI” highly pervasive.

According to results from a 2026 PagerDuty survey, two-thirds of office professionals say, even though they realized the activity wasn’t permitted by their company’s policies. ​As a result, shadow AI becomes an organizational problem. Employees can move from chatting with an AI assistant to building workflows and automations without ever thinking of themselves as AI developers. Banning these tools rarely works because employees adopt them for a simple reason: They make work easier.

Instead, security and business leaders should pair visibility and governance with AI literacy, so employees have the skills to make safe decisions themselves. Part of that literacy is understanding that LLMs and other AI assistants can’t be trusted to produce secure code on their own. Without training in what to look for and how these tools go wrong, even simple automations and coding projects can introduce unacceptable risk.

​Most employees would never deliberately share confidential company information with an unknown third party. Yet, many don’t think twice about doing so with an AI assistant. ​In fact, according to the same PagerDuty survey, “88% of office professionals have shared work-related information with public AI tools such as ChatGPT.

” Additionally, “43% have shared emails or other correspondence, 40% have shared meeting notes or summaries, 34% have input customer data or information and 31% have shared financial information or confidential company documents and strategies. ”​ ​Acceptable-use policies are necessary, but they can’t fix this on their own. The goal is behavior change, not just awareness. Employees need practical judgment and responsible habits that shape what they actually do with AI, not just what they know about it.

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Before connections are made, staffers should ask, “Does AI really need this access? What can it do with the permissions I’m granting? What could happen if it behaves unexpectedly? ” In the process, they’ll gain an understanding of and appreciation for zero-trust principles that enforce least privilege.

​​Ultimately, it’s about accountability. Policies are meaningless without workforce buy-in. ​Governance should go beyond “rules” and technical controls to ensure teams possess the skills and mindsets required to use AI responsibly whenever they share data, connect a system, grant access or automate an action. But compliance shouldn’t become the end goal.

The more important goal is to ensure training changes what an employee does at the moment they share data, connect a system, grant access or automate an action—for example, if they immediately detect an unsafe automation or permission​Your employees are already using AI. The only question is whether they’ve been trained to use it well. Ultimately, employees must understand that giving an AI agent access is a risk decision, even if it doesn’t seem like one.

​Toward this goal, security leaders should pair technical governance with workforce capabilities, with insights about adoption, guardrails and practical education that enable employees to pursue all of the advantages of AI innovation while still operating safely. ​Restrictions alone can’t do this—not when everybody is a technologist who can get around the rules if they feel it’s necessary.

However, when these same employees not only know the guardrails but why they matter, they benefit their organizations by leveraging AI advancements without unduly increasing risk. ​