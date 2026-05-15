Three pupils in Reading, Berkshire, are undergoing treatment for meningitis while one has passed away, amid fears of a fresh outbreak of the life-threatening infection

This news reports about three cases of meningitis in pupils from Reading, Berkshire, and one case at Henley College in Oxfordshire. All of them are socially connected, and close contacts at affected schools are being offered antibiotics as a precaution.

Pupils at two different schools in Reading, Berkshire, and a third school from Reading, who attended Henley College in Oxfordshire, are undergoing treatment for meningitis, and one of them has sadly passed away.

All three cases are socially connected, and close contacts at the affected schools are being offered antibiotics as a precaution. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) confirmed that further test results are awaited on one of the cases to determine the strain, as currently testing has shown it is not the same strain as those previously seen in outbreaks in Kent and Dorset.

The university in Reading has not reported any cases among its students so far, but people are advised to remain vigilant for symptoms





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