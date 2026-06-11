Three protesters jailed for violent disorder against police in Southampton

Three protesters have been jailed for a combined period of almost nine years after taking part in violent disorder against police following the murder of Henry Nowak. Andrew Summerhayes, Taylor Grundy, and Dillon Crawford were all at the front of a mob that confronted riot police during unrest in Southampton on June 2.

Three more protesters have been jailed for a combined period of almost nine years after taking part in violent disorder against police following the murder of Henry Nowak .

Andrew Summerhayes, 38, Taylor Grundy, 22, and Dillon Crawford, 29, were all at the front of a mob that confronted riot police during unrest in Southampton on June 2. Summerhayes picked up a wheelie bin and ran towards officers before stumbling and dropping it, while Grundy helped push a large commercial bin towards a police cordon and Crawford hurled a bin, a hub cap, and part of a metal chair at officers.

After his arrest, Summerhayes claimed all police officers were paedophiles because 'they wear uniforms'. The trio admitted violent disorder at Southampton Crown Court, with Summerhayes also pleading guilty to two counts of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place. Summerhayes, from Hampshire, was jailed for 38 months, Grundy, also from Hampshire, received 30 months, and Crawford, from Southampton, was sentenced to 36 months.

Sentencing them, Judge William Mousley KC said: 'The violence was a hate crime born out of a hatred of the police and in some cases racism although it falls short of being racially motivated.

' Grundy burst into tears in the dock as the sentence was passed, while his father called out: 'I love you mate' as he was led from the courtroom





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