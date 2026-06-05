Three Prime Video Series to Binge This Weekend Beyond Spider-Noir

Despite the much-anticipated launch of Spider-Noir, Prime Video's current highlights include the award-winning animated fantasy The Legend of Vox Machina, the groundbreaking superhero drama Invincible, and the witty comedy-drama The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Explore these top-rated shows and more in our curated guide.

The recent conclusion of The Boys has left a void in Prime Video 's lineup, but the arrival of Spider-Noir, a spin-off from the acclaimed Spider-Verse animated films starring Nicolas Cage, aimed to fill it.

Despite high expectations, Spider-Noir failed to claim the top spot in U.S. streaming charts, which remains held by the breakout hit Off Campus. Yet Prime Video's library is rich with compelling content, making it an ideal time to explore its hidden gems. This weekend, three standout series deserve your attention, offering diverse storytelling from fantasy animation to post-apocalyptic drama and witty sitcoms. For a broader selection, consult our curated list of the best shows and movies on the platform.

Leading the recommendations is The Legend of Vox Machina, the animated adaptation of Critical Role's Dungeons & Dragons campaign. Now in its fourth season, the series has maintained near-perfect critical acclaim, holding a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score and an 8.4 IMDb rating. Critics praise its ability to balance humor, thrilling adventure, and unexpected emotional depth, with Collider's Victoria Luxford calling it a 'funny, thrilling, and surprisingly deep fantasy series' in a 9/10 review.

The upcoming fifth season is slated to be the final chapter, making now the perfect moment to catch up before the story concludes. Another must-watch is Invincible, the adult-oriented superhero series that has become a streaming phenomenon. Following the explosive first season, the show returned for a second season that delves deeper into the complexities of heroism and family. With its stunning animation, brutal fight sequences, and narrative twists that subvert traditional comic-book tropes, Invincible continues to redefine the genre.

The series' voice cast, led by Steven Yeun as Mark Grayson, delivers powerful performances that anchor its emotional weight, while the storytelling remains uncompromising in its exploration of moral ambiguity. Rounding out the trio is The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, a sharp and vibrant comedy-drama that has garnered widespread acclaim over its five-season run. Set in the late 1950s and early 1960s, the series follows Miriam 'Midge' Maisel, a housewife turned stand-up comedian, as she navigates the male-dominated world of entertainment.

With its witty dialogue, dazzling costumes, and exceptional performances-particularly by Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein-the show offers a perfect blend of humor and heart. The final season provides a satisfying conclusion to Midge's journey, making it a worthwhile binge for fans of character-driven storytelling. Beyond these highlighted series, Prime Video's catalog includes gems like The Expanse, a critically praised sci-fi epic, and The Boys itself for those who missed its latest season.

Whether you're in the mood for fantastical adventures, gritty superhero tales, or period comedies, the platform delivers a rich viewing experience. With new seasons and original films regularly added, there's always something compelling to discover





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Prime Video Streaming Recommendations The Legend Of Vox Machina Invincible The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

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