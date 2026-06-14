Three Philadelphia Police Officers Injured in Shootout, Suspect Killed

Three Philadelphia police officers were injured and a suspect died in a shootout late Saturday night in the Wynnefield neighborhood. Officers responded to a report of a shooting and encountered an individual who engaged them after they arrived. The suspect drew a weapon when officers attempted to arrest him, leading to an exchange of gunfire. The suspect was shot and later died; the officers were hospitalized with injuries including gunshot wounds to the face, hip, and leg. Police continue to investigate the circumstances of the original shooting and the subsequent police-involved shooting.

Three Philadelphia police officers were injured in a shootout that left a suspect dead in Wynnefield . The officers were responding to a report for a shooting when they arrived on the scene and first encountered the suspect.

A suspect is dead and three Philadelphia police officers were hospitalized after an apparent shootout near 54th and Arlington streets in the city's Wynnefield neighborhood late Saturday night. Officers arrived on the scene and found a car had been shot up and an individual who engaged the officers multiple times after they arrived on the scene. The officers asked that man to ‘stand down,’ and the man continued to engage the officers, according to Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel.

When the officers then attempted to arrest him, the suspect drew a weapon and the exchange of gunfire ensued. Police say a total of four officers returned fire and the suspect was shot. He later succumbed to his injuries. As of early Sunday morning, police had only identified the suspect as a 57-year-old man.

Three of the officers were also shot. One was shot in the face, another in the hip, and the third in the leg. What we don't know:Police say they are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the original shooting, and the police-involved shooting.





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Philadelphia Police Shooting Wynnefield Officer Injuries Suspect Dead Police Shootout

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