Three People Shot Outside San Antonio Sports Bar
Three people were hospitalized after being shot in the parking lot of Déjà Vu Sports Bar and Grill on the Southwest Side early Friday. San Antonio police say a 41-year-old man, a 39-year-old man, and a 35-year-old woman were shot by unknown suspects in a white Toyota Tundra after exiting the bar. All three are expected to recover as police continue searching for the shooters.
Three people were hospitalized after a shooting in the parking lot of Déjà Vu Sports Bar and Grill on the Southwest Side, according to San Antonio police.
The shooting happened shortly after 12:30 a.m. Friday in the 2400 block of Nogalitos Street near Eldorado Street. A police preliminary report states the three people were reportedly inside the bar when they exited and were shot by an unknown person in a white Toyota Tundra. Police said a 41-year-old man was shot twice in the torso, a 39-year-old man was shot in the arm, and a 35-year-old woman was shot in the leg.Also readWoman accused of setting San Antonio home on fire with cigarette lighter
All three victims were taken to a hospital for treatment. They are expected to be OK. Police at the scene said they are still searching for the shooters, described as a man and a woman, who fled the scene in a white Toyota truck. Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing. Read also: Tow truck driver fighting to recover after vehicle crashes into him while loading another vehicle USPIS: Reward offered for information leading to ID, arrest, conviction of mail theft suspects
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