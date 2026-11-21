Three people were hospitalized after being shot in the parking lot of Déjà Vu Sports Bar and Grill on the Southwest Side early Friday. San Antonio police say a 41-year-old man, a 39-year-old man, and a 35-year-old woman were shot by unknown suspects in a white Toyota Tundra after exiting the bar. All three are expected to recover as police continue searching for the shooters.

Three people were hospitalized after a shooting in the parking lot of Déjà Vu Sports Bar and Grill on the Southwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened shortly after 12:30 a.m. Friday in the 2400 block of Nogalitos Street near Eldorado Street. A police preliminary report states the three people were reportedly inside the bar when they exited and were shot by an unknown person in a white Toyota Tundra. Police said a 41-year-old man was shot twice in the torso, a 39-year-old man was shot in the arm, and a 35-year-old woman was shot in the leg.

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All three victims were taken to a hospital for treatment. They are expected to be OK. Police at the scene said they are still searching for the shooters, described as a man and a woman, who fled the scene in a white Toyota truck. Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting.

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