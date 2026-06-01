Three People Shot in San Jose Early Sunday Morning

Three people were shot in San Jose early Sunday morning, and police are investigating the circumstances of the shooting. The incident rattled neighbors who described the area as generally safe despite the activity that often comes with downtown nightlife.

The shooting was reported just before 2:20 a.m. in the area of S. First and E. Reed streets, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Three people were shot in San Jose early on Sunday morning, and police are investigating the circumstances of the shooting. The three victims were found with gunshot wounds at the scene and were taken to hospitals for treatment.

The SJPD advised the public that traffic would be blocked for an unknown duration in both directions on S. First Street from Pierce Avenue to Highway 280 and E. Reed Street from S. First Street to S. Third Street. Residents who live near the scene said they were awakened by the sound of gunfire and the crash. I was woken up by a really loud bang sound, which I'm assuming probably that black Porsche crashed into The Fay building.

I didn't hear a gunshot, it probably happened before, said Kelvin Nguyen, who lives nearby. I was in my apartment and I was coming out to the steps and I just heard like 10 to 12 shots, so I kind of hesitated a little bit, came out, and seen people get picked up off the ground, different ambulances, said resident Jabari King.

The incident rattled neighbors who described the area as generally safe despite the activity that often comes with downtown nightlife. Because I live right here by the street, it was early in the morning. Just heard a couple cars going fast, but I know the difference between fireworks and gunshots, came downstairs, went to the kitchen, heard kind of like a crash, said Neil Beck.

Several residents said they are accustomed to hearing loud vehicles, crowds leaving bars and events at nearby public spaces, but said shootings are uncommon in the neighborhood. Right here for me, because I've never really lived in the downtown area, this is a very, very safe place, but that just didn't sound right last night, Beck said. Traffic remained diverted around East Reed Street for much of the day as detectives worked to determine what led up to the shooting.

I'm from East Palo Alto so it's common to me, but it was real close, I usually walk my dog at that hour, so it's disturbing, he said. Nguyen, who moved to the neighborhood about a month ago, said the incident has made him more vigilant.

It's not that I don't feel safe, but I will be more aware now, especially if it happens here, it can happen anywhere, which is pretty unusual for San Jose, growing up here, Nguyen said. Police have not announced any arrests. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the San Jose Police Department





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