Three people, including the baby's father and grandfather, were fatally shot during a baby shower in Parma, Ohio. A fourth woman was wounded, and a man with a firearm was taken into custody.

Three people were killed and several others were injured during a violent shooting at a baby shower in Parma, Ohio, on Saturday evening. The incident occurred around 6 p.m. at the Pandora's Magical Events Venue, located at 5331 Ridge Road, approximately eight miles south of Cleveland.

The tragedy has left the community in shock as police investigate the scene and work to identify the victims and motives behind the attack. Parma Police Public Information Officer Scott Traxler confirmed the identities of the three deceased victims. A 19-year-old man, who was the father of the unborn child, was found dead at the scene. Also killed were the baby's 45-year-old grandfather and a 17-year-old girl.

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Fourth Victim Survives Non-Life-Threatening Wound

All three were discovered upon the arrival of law enforcement officers. A fourth victim, a 39-year-old woman, was shot in the leg but is expected to survive. Her injuries were described as non-life-threatening by authorities. The condition of the pregnant mother-to-be, who is just days away from giving birth, remains unclear as officials have not released further details regarding her health status.

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Authorities stated that two gunmen opened fire during the gathering. A 29-year-old man in possession of a firearm was taken into custody by police.

Suspect Custody Remains Unclear Amidst Scene Chaos

However, Traxler noted that authorities have not yet publicly identified the suspect or announced a possible motive for the shooting. Chaos erupted on the scene as police attempted to secure the area. A fight broke out involving approximately 20 to 25 people while officers were speaking with witnesses. Multiple individuals were reportedly knocked to the ground during the resulting commotion.

One woman could be heard screaming that her brother was among those killed. Police assured the public that there is no ongoing danger. The department emphasized that the situation is contained and encouraged community members to remain vigilant. This remains a developing story, and more information is expected to be released as the investigation continues.