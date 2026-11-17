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Three people were killed in a plane crash near the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park. The National Park Service found the downed aircraft in the Basin area at approximately 10:15 a.m. on Monday, the Grand Canyon Office of Communications said in a press release.

There were no survivors. Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center had reportedly received a report of the missing Piper Comanche aircraft at 11:30 p.m. on Sunday. The aircraft's last known location was in the vicinity of the Basin area. The Arizona Department of Public Safety conducted an aerial search early Monday using forward-looking infrared and night-vision, the press release states.

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