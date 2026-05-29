Three people killed in massive Dallas apartment building explosion

A gas leak at a Dallas apartment building led to an explosion that killed three people and injured several more. The explosion occurred when first responders were about to enter the building to remove residents. No firefighters were injured.

Firefighters responding to a gas leak at a Dallas apartment building had to evacuate residents when it exploded in a massive fireball, killing three people and injuring several more.

The explosion occurred when first responders were about to enter the building to remove residents. No firefighters were injured. Authorities do not expect to find any more victims in the charred rubble of the apartment building. The National Transportation Safety Board and Atmos Energy, a natural gas provider, are investigating the cause of the explosion.

The apartment owner is shocked by the outcome and is mourning the loss of lives. Several blocks of streets around the explosion site are still closed off, and natural gas service to the area remains shut off. Authorities have set up a family reunification center at a nearby high school





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Dallas Apartment Building Explosion Gas Leak Fire Three People Killed Injuries Investigation Natural Gas Provider National Transportation Safety Board

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