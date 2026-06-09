Three people injured in school stabbing in Manchester, UK

Three people have suffered 'knife wounds' after a school stabbing in Manchester, UK. The incident occurred at the Co-op Academy in Blackley, which was placed in lockdown and a girl was arrested. Greater Manchester Police insist there is 'no wider threat to pupils and staff in the school'.

Three people have suffered ' knife wounds ' after a school stabbing in Manchester. The Co-op Academy in Blackley was placed in lockdown and a girl was arrested following the 'serious incident' this morning.

Greater Manchester Police insist there is 'no wider threat to pupils and staff in the school'. A spokesman for the force added: 'Three people have been injured however injuries aren't believed to be serious at this time.

'Emergency services remain on scene and we are supporting the school. There is not believed to be any wider threat to the pupils and staff in the school.

' Police and ambulance vehicles were pictured outside the gates and on the school grounds. An emergency helicopter was also seen above the building as large crowds of pupils and parents gathered at the scene. In a message to parents and carers, the school's headteacher, Phill Quirk, confirmed the academy would be shut for the rest of the day.

Large crowds of pupils and parents gathered at the scene after three people were injured in a stabbing Police and ambulance vehicles were pictured outside the gates and on the school grounds Greater Manchester Police insist there is 'no wider threat to pupils and staff in the school' He said: 'You will be aware that there has been an incident at Co-op Academy Manchester this morning.

'We can confirm that everyone is safe and the incident has been contained. 'However we have made the decision to close the school for the remainder of the day. We are speaking with parents and carers to obtain permission for children to leave.

'If we haven't yet spoken with you, please contact your child through their mobile phone or send an Arbor message. 'Once a member of staff has seen and verified this permission, students will be allowed to leave the site. ' Co-op Academy Manchester is a non-selective, mixed secondary school on Plant Hill Road in the suburban area of Blackley. Around 1,650 pupils attend the academy and it was rated Good in its most recent Ofsted inspection.

The school 'chose' to go into lockdown as the stabbing incident unfolded this morning, according to the Manchester Evening News. Heavy traffic has been reported outside the building with students waiting to be collected





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School Stabbing Knife Wounds Lockdown Arrest Greater Manchester Police Co-Op Academy Manchester Plant Hill Road Blackley Manchester Evening News Emergency Services Injuries School Closure Crowds Traffic

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