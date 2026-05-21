Three People Die After Unknown Substance Exposure, 19 Others Hospitalized in Mountainair, New Mexico

Investigation led by New Mexico State Police into the overdose involving an unidentified substance, in which three people died and 19 others were hospitalized.

Three people have died and 19 others were rushed to hospital after coming into contact with an unknown substance . Authorities were called to a home in Mountainair , New Mexico , on Wednesday to a suspected overdose involving an unidentified substance.

According to New Mexico State Police, they arrived to find four people unresponsive inside the home, with three of them having since died. Officials said that during their response 18 first responders were exposed to the substance and transported to hospital. A secure perimeter has been established, and the affected area remains limited to the residence. The New Mexico State Police are leading this ongoing and active investigation.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available. Authorities were called to a home in Mountainair, New Mexico, on Wednesday to a suspected overdose involving an unidentified substance. According to New Mexico State Police, they arrived to find four people unresponsive inside the home, with three of them having since died. Officials said that during their response 18 first responders were exposed to the substance and transported to hospital





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Drug Overdose Unknown Substance Mountainair New Mexico First Responders New Mexico State Police

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