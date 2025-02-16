Three Palestinian Police Killed by Israeli Shelling Despite Ceasefire

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, which has reportedly killed over 48,264 Palestinians, a figure revised by officials to nearly 62,000, enters its 29th day. Despite the truce, three Palestinian police officers were killed by Israeli shelling in Rafah, southern Gaza, prompting condemnation from the Palestinian Interior Ministry. Meanwhile, Israeli forces continue their offensive in Tulkarem and its refugee camp, with reports of increased troop deployment and widespread destruction.

A ceasefire pausing Israel 's war on Gaza , which has reportedly killed over 48,264 Palestinians, a figure revised by officials to nearly 62,000, having added thousands who are missing and now presumed dead, enters its 29th day. Three Palestinian police officers have been killed by Israel i shelling in Rafah in southern Gaza despite the ceasefire agreement, according to official Palestinian sources.

In a statement, The Interior Ministry in Gaza announced the casualties, noting that the officers were deployed to secure the entry of humanitarian aid in the Al-Shawka area, east of Rafah when they were targeted. The ministry strongly condemned the attack and called on “mediators and the international community to pressure the (Israeli) occupation to halt its targeting of the police force, which is a civilian body responsible for maintaining public security and organizing daily affairs.” The Palestinian police officers were deployed to secure the entry of humanitarian aid into the besieged enclave as part of the ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel.Israeli forces are continuing their offensive in the city of Tulkarem and its refugee camp for the 21st consecutive day, with an intensified assault on Nour Shams camp for the eighth straight day, Palestinian news agency Wafa has reported. The attack has been marked by a complete siege, increased troop deployment, and widespread destruction. According to Wafa, Israeli forces reinforced their presence in the city overnight, deploying additional troops and military vehicles while reconnaissance drones flew at low altitudes. The forces have taken control of several homes in the eastern and northern neighbourhoods, particularly those near the Tulkarem refugee camp, converting them into military outposts after forcibly evacuating residents.Israeli soldiers abducted two Palestinian children during raids conducted in various locations across the occupied West Bank, Wafa news agency reported.Israeli forces also used sound bombs and tear gas during a raid in a town near the city of Hebron.US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Israel on his first trip to the Middle East. He was welcomed at the Ben Gurion International Airport by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, who shared a photo on his X account. The US diplomat will hold meetings on Sunday with top Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Following his visit to Israel, Rubio will travel to Saudi Arabia and the UAE to meet senior officials to discuss cooperation, stability and peace in the region. Truce pausing Israel's war on Gaza — in which 48,264+ Palestinians were reportedly killed, a figure Gaza officials revised to nearly 62,000 — enters its 29th day as Netanyahu says Trump's statements led to captives' release Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the release of another three Israeli captives in Gaza was made possible by US President Donald Trump's'clear and direct' statements. In a statement, Netanyahu's office claimed Hamas had attempted to breach the ceasefire agreement,'creating a false crisis with baseless allegations.' 'We are working in full coordination with the United States to secure the swift return of all hostages — both the living and the fallen — and are fully prepared for the next steps, in every aspect,' it added.A former Israeli negotiator has said Israel missed two opportunities last year to secure a Gaza truce and hasten hostage releases, prompting a swift rebuttal from the premier's office. 'In my view, we missed two opportunities to sign an agreement... in March and July' last year, said Oren Setter, who resigned from the Israeli negotiating team in October, in remarks broadcast on





trtworld / 🏆 101. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

GAZA CEASEFIRE ISRAEL PALESTINE MILITARY CONFLICT HUMANITARIAN AID

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israeli Police Raid Palestinian Bookstore, Confiscate Books on Israeli-Palestinian ConflictIsraeli authorities raided the Educational Bookshop, a Palestinian-owned bookstore in east Jerusalem, detaining its owners and confiscating books related to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The police cited incitement to violence as the reason for the raid, drawing criticism for allegedly suppressing Palestinian voices and restricting access to information about the conflict.

Read more »

Israeli Truce Breaches: Violence Erupts in Lebanon and GazaThe ceasefire agreement in Israel's war on Gaza, which has claimed over 47,283 Palestinian lives, faces breaches as violence flares in Lebanon and Gaza. Israeli forces open fire on residents attempting to return to their villages in southern Lebanon, resulting in multiple casualties, including a Lebanese soldier. Simultaneously, in Gaza, Palestinian deaths continue despite the truce, with Israeli gunfire claiming lives and injuring others. Hamas accuses Israel of violating the ceasefire by preventing Palestinian return to northern Gaza.

Read more »

Hamas releases 3 more Israeli hostages for 183 Palestinian prisoners under Gaza cease-fireHamas has released three gaunt, frail-looking Israeli hostages and Israel freed 183 Palestinian prisoners as part of a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip.

Read more »

Hamas releases 3 frail-looking Israeli hostages for 183 Palestinian prisoners under Gaza ceasefireHamas-led militants have released three Israeli civilian men held for the past 16 months and Israel freed 183 Palestinian prisoners.

Read more »

Hamas releases 3 more Israeli hostages for dozens of Palestinian prisoners under Gaza ceasefireHamas-led militants released three gaunt, frail-looking Israeli civilian men they held for the past 16 months on Saturday, and Israel was freeing dozens of Palestinian prisoners as part of a fragile agreement that has paused the war in the Gaza Strip.

Read more »

Hamas releases 3 more Israeli hostages for 183 Palestinian prisoners under Gaza ceasefireHamas-led militants have released three Israeli civilian men held for the past 16 months and Israel freed 183 Palestinian prisoners.

Read more »