PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates finally made a significant trade this offseason and could even do more. The Pirates traded Henry Davis to the Arizona Diamon

Sep 22, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Spencer Horwitz reacts at second base after hitting a double against the St. Louis Cardinals during the third inning at PNC Park.

Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThis is a more surprising candidate, but after the Pirates acquired Tawa, first baseman Spencer Horwitz could be a player they move this offseason. Horwitz had two completely different realities in the 2026 season, where he was incredible in the first half, but then terrible in the second half.

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He hit .280/.386/.455 for an OPS of .841 in 74 games, with 69 hits, 11 doubles, 10 home runs, 33 RBI and 40 walks to 40 strikeouts, before suffering a left hamstring injury in late June. May 26, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Spencer Horwitz circles the bases on a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the seventh inning at PNC Park.