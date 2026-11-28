The Auburn Tigers have finally made it to the end of their first season under Alex Golesh, and what a season it has been–the Tigers have taken down teams like N

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Keshaun Singleton catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown as Auburn Tigers take on Samford Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026.

Auburn Tigers lead Samford Bulldogs 52-3 at halftime. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connecthave finally made it to the end of their first season under Alex Golesh, and what a season it has been–the Tigers have taken down teams like No. 1 Georgia while falling in dramatic fashion to other in-conference programs like Florida, Tennessee, LSU and Ole Miss, and now, all of that effort will culminate in the biggest matchup of the year: the Iron Bowl.in their matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide, but they’ve overcome worse odds this season, largely in thanks to high-level offensive play.

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As such, these three offensive Tigers could make all the difference in the Tigers’ final matchup of the season. When analyzing the Tigers’ win over No. 1 Georgia, their biggest win of the season and the most comparable to their upcoming matchup with No. 6 Alabama, the play of the Tigers’ quarterback, Byrum Brown, is hard to ignore as a standout factor in that matchup.