Three New TV Shows to Watch on Prime Video This Weekend

Here's a look at three Prime Video shows you need to binge this weekend, following John Krasinski's return to the Tom Clancy-inspired action series Jack Ryan

Now that Prime Video 's flagship superhero series has come to an end, all eyes have turned to the return of another of their former favorites.

Earlier this week, John Krasinski stepped back into the boots of his former U.S. Marine as he reprised the Tom Clancy-inspired action series Jack Ryan, although this time in movie form. Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War, which also stars Wendell Pierce (Superman), Sienna Miller (American Sniper), and Michael Kelly (Lioness), has instantly risen to the top of the Prime Video charts both in the U.S. and worldwide.

However, if you prefer your viewing split into episodes, then there are still many exciting options to binge on Prime





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Prime Video TV Shows Binge-Watch Jack Ryan The Boys

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Prime Video's Must-Watch Movies This WeekendPrime Video is one of the best streaming services to check out this weekend, as the platform has a slew of major new releases that will keep subscribers glued to the edge of their couches. On last weekend's Prime Video movie recommendations, I talked in-depth about A Minecraft Movie, The Accountant 2, and Mechanic: Resurrection. At the time of writing, one out of those three recommended movies is seeing major success on the streaming service. Jason Statham's Mechanic: Resurrection is currently the 6th most-watched movie on Prime Video in the United States. For this weekend's list, the perfect follow-up to the action thriller is a new spy movie that is dominating global charts. It is the only full Prime Video Original movie on this weekend's recommendations, though a recent arrival on the streaming service also comes from Amazon MGM Studios, but it was first released in theaters. For Prime Video subscribers looking for a three-movie binge, I feel like this weekend's options would work nicely in that format, offering an intense viewing experience. For those looking to only catch a single movie this weekend on Prime Video, all three options are quite exciting. We have a horror movie with a disturbing twist, a critically acclaimed action thriller that was one of 2025's biggest releases, and the return of a hit spy franchise now in movie format. Strap in for a high-stakes weekend on Prime Video.

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