Nintendo and Creatures Inc. confirm three new Pokémon Trading Card Game sets featuring Entei, Raikou, and Suicune. The Magma Heartbeat, Lightning Impact, and Aurora Ripples sets launch May 21, 2027, in Japan.

Three new Pokémon Trading Card Game sets featuring the iconic Legendary Beasts Entei, Raikou, and Suicune are scheduled for a 2027 release, marking a significant moment for the franchise. This development coincides with the ongoing 30th-anniversary celebrations for Pokémon, which began with the 1999 launch of Pokémon Gold Version and Pokémon Silver Version.

New TCG Sets Honor Legendary Beasts

These three distinct sets will debut in Japan on May 21, 2027, bringing the elusive legendary Pokémon into the trading card market for the first time. The sets are titled Magma Heartbeat, Lightning Impact, and Aurora Ripples, with each name dedicated to one of the three beasts. This marks the first time in the history of the Pokémon Trading Card Game that three sets will be released on the same day.

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The upcoming sets belong to a new product line called the Pokémon ex★ series. This new series was initially teased during the World Championships in August. While specific mechanics for the ex★ rating remain undisclosed, Creatures Inc. indirectly hinted at the series starting in May 2027 by announcing that booster pack prices would increase at that specific time.

Stakeholder Positions and Historical Context

Information regarding these new releases comes from PokéBeach, a prominent source for Pokémon community news. According to their reports, these sets are confirmed as the initial launch for the ex★ series. The leak suggests a major strategic shift for The Pokémon Company International and its Japanese partners.

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Historically, players encountered these legendary animals in the original Generation II games. In Pokémon Gold Version and Pokémon Silver Version, released in 1999, Entei, Raikou, and Suicune were roaming encounters that exited battle unexpectedly. They were notoriously difficult to capture due to their erratic movement patterns.

When Pokémon Crystal launched in 2000, Suicune became a set encounter that players could reliably find. However, Entei and Raikou continued to be random roaming Pokémon until later iterations of the franchise. This new card release ensures that fans will no longer have to rely on chance to add these specific legendaries to their collections.

Real-World Impact and Market Shifts

The release structure of these sets represents a departure from traditional scheduling. Typically, a new series debuts with dual sets. In English regions, these dual sets are often combined into a single release later. This May 2027 launch breaks that mold by introducing three distinct sets simultaneously in Japan.

It is currently unclear if Magma Heartbeat, Lightning Impact, and Aurora Ripples will receive an official English launch. Industry observers suggest that if an international release occurs, the three sets will likely be combined into one larger product for the global market.

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This news arrives as fans prepare for the start of Pokémon Generation 10. The upcoming major update for the franchise is rumored to include over 300 new Pokémon species. The titles Pokémon Winds and Pokémon Waves are expected to arrive sometime in 2027.

While details remain scarce for the video games, the trading card expansion provides a concrete anchor for the year 2027. Pokémon Gold Version and Pokémon Silver Version were originally developed by Game Freak and published by Nintendo. They utilized the Game Boy architecture and are rated ESRB Everyone for mild cartoon violence and simulated gambling. The legacy of these 1999 titles continues to influence product releases nearly three decades later.