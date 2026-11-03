Three New Free Games Launch on Steam November 3

Steam offers three new free-to-keep titles starting November 3, including a perfect-rated billiards sim, a dark RPG prologue, and a strategic card game with an approaching server shutdown.

Starting on November 3, Steam users can permanently add three new titles to their libraries without any cost. This latest batch highlights the platform's diverse catalog, ranging from highly-rated simulation sports to narrative-driven role-playing games and competitive strategy card battles. Each title offers a distinct experience for gamers seeking high-quality entertainment without financial barriers.

Corner Pocket World Billiards Launches Today

Corner Pocket: World Billiards is the first of the new free offerings, having launched earlier on November 1. Developed by Maple Ridge Haven, this 3D billiards simulator provides eight distinct variations of pool gameplay. The supported formats include American 8-ball, 9-ball, snooker, British Blackball, and Russian Free Pyramid.

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The game allows players to compete online against strangers, invite friends for private matches, or engage in single-player sessions. Players can choose from seven different virtual pool halls to host their matches. The simulator emphasizes realistic physics, enabling users to adjust camera angles, control shot strength, and apply spin to the cue ball for precise positioning.

Despite being a newer release, Corner Pocket has achieved a perfect 100% positive user-review score on Steam. This approval rate effectively translates to a 10 out of 10 rating, although it is currently based on a relatively small number of early reviews. The title is available for immediate download as part of the Steam November 3 promotion.

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Agent of Strange Arrival Offers Dark Narrative

The second new free title is Agent of Strange: Arrival, a standalone prologue released on November 2. This game serves as the opening chapter for an upcoming role-playing game from the developer Sever. Sever is well-known for their previous title, The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante.

Set in a mysterious early 20th-century city, the game places players in the role of a Conspirator. The city is controlled by the oppressive Traum Family, and the protagonist must attempt to overthrow the regime. The gameplay focuses heavily on decision-making, investigation, stealth mechanics, and character development.

Players can choose different approaches to missions, which will alter how the story unfolds. This structure makes Agent of Strange: Arrival an attractive option for fans of narrative-driven RPGs who enjoy consequential choices. The free download provides a complete introductory experience before the larger game release.

Caldra Deck-Builder Faces Future Shutdown

The final free game is Caldra, a competitive online deck-building game developed by Dolphin Star. Players construct their decks during matches by purchasing and selling cards using earned coins. Every strategic decision made during resource management can potentially change the outcome of the battle.

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Matches follow a best-of-three format, requiring players to anticipate their opponent's next moves while managing their hand. Caldra officially reached its full release on November 3 after spending several months in Early Access. The game emphasizes strategic depth and competitive play.

However, there is a significant time constraint for this title. The developer has announced that the online service for Caldra will shut down on or after December 13, 2026. This deadline means that interested players should consider trying the game sooner rather than later to ensure they can access the online features while they are still active.