Three New Fragrances That Guarantee “You Smell Good” Compliments

Contrapposto is the latest brainchild of a beauty industry hitmaker

Every product on this page was chosen by a Harper's BAZAAR editor. We may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

You know when someone smells so good it stops you in your tracks? I ran into a friend recently and spent our entire conversation trying not to make it obvious how distracted her scent made me. Part of the intrigue was that I couldn’t quite place what I was smelling. It was unmistakably floral, but its elusiveness made it all the more magnetic.

Also read Man accused of three New York City rapes arrested at Miami Beach Burger King

She was wearing In sculpture, contrapposto describes the shift in a figure’s weight that gives the body a sense of natural movement. Italian for “counterpoise,” it’s also the name of Nécessaire, Homecourt, andFounded with his husband, Casey Welk, in 2023, Contrapposto began as an aesthetic dermatology practice in West Hollywood and has since expanded into fine fragrance, with its first collection launching this fall. On the surface, the aesthetics and scent might seem worlds apart.

But as Nick explains in our conversation ahead, the move reflects a deliberate vision for what he wants Contrapposto to become. What really connected the clinic and the product for me was this idea of enhancing rather than transforming: enhancing your skin, the way you smell, and the way you feel, rather than turning you into someone else. That became kind of the battle cry for the brand. I also loved the challenge of fragrance.

It's such a subjective category. There's no before and after, no claims. Either you like it, or you don't. And I saw a white space in luxury fragrance, where the more you spend, the more you're expected to project and have people notice your scent.

Advertisement

I wanted to do something different. I wanted to introduce scents that melt into your skin and enhance the way you smell and feel. Because I think the only reason to put something into the world in 2026 is to truly add pleasure to someone’s life. When you say you wanted to make fragrances that “melt” into the skin, how does that translate to the way they smell and wear on the body?

They’re really meant to be experienced on skin. All of the fragrances are quite heavy in musks and lactones, which are molecules that are very dynamic on skin, so the fragrances come alive when you wear them. They can smell different from what you might expect on paper, too. Someone might think they’d never wear a floral fragrance, for example, but then try Melting Flowers and discover this creamy, addictive, woody, sandalwood base that makes them reconsider.

I wouldn’t call them subtle skin scents, though. These are big fragrances that project. They just have this ability to impart a coziness that I love in all my fragrances. From Nécessaire and Homecourt, you seem to have an instinct for bringing the right people together for a project.

How do you go about finding the right collaborators, and who were the key people involved in developing Contrapposto’s fragrances? I approach everything by asking, “Who are the best people in this field? ” When I started thinking about creating fragrance, I took a step back and thought about the launches that had made a real impact on me when I was an editor. The one I still think about is Tom Ford Private Blend.

I remember seeing it at Barneys or Bergdorf Goodman in New York. The amber bottles and the olfactive profiles. These dark woods, ouds, and leathers were new to a Western audience at the time, and yet there was something inherently addictive and commercial about the scents. They were likable.

That was the balance I wanted to strike with Contrapposto: something new and unique that doesn’t smell like anything else, but also has this inherent commerciality to it—something so appealing that it invites as many people to the party as possible. I knew fragrance was its own world, with its own language, and that if I wasn’t the expert, I needed to find the expert.

My job was to find the right people and get them excited about what I was trying to create, so we could do it together. This led me to Karyn Khoury, who had been instrumental in developing Private Blend during her time at Estée Lauder. But Karyn had retired in 2019, moved to Florida, and wasn’t exactly looking to be found.

Advertisement

Long story short, I was able to reach her through a mutual connection, and over the course of a year, we slowly got to know each other. I had her smell what I had been working on and eventually convinced her to become an advisor for me. Karyn also introduced me to Shyamala Maisondieu , and we immediately clicked. She’s the kind of person who lives with the fragrances she’s creating.

She wears them on her own skin and pays attention to how they evolve. While developing Musc Pétille, she texted me from vacation to say it was finally complete because someone stopped her to ask what she was wearing.several years earlier. What I quickly realized is that getting a meeting with these master perfumers is one thing, but getting them genuinely excited about what you’re doing is a much bigger challenge.

There are only so many people at his level, and major fragrance houses have very little bandwidth for smaller, independent brands like mine. Any time someone like Frank spends working on Contrapposto is time he isn’t spending on a major client like Calvin Klein or L’Oréal. Frank is a genius who is well-known for his woody, spicy scents, so I wanted to challenge him to create a floral.

I think I was able to entice him by giving him full creative freedom from the start. I told him to create without budget constraints and see how he could bring his signature DNA into a more traditionally floral fragrance, which ended up becoming Melting FlowersWhat do you think separates a product that initially gets people’s attention from one that becomes part of their lives? I think trends are really fun, and I love following them.

I’m obsessed with TikTok trends, beauty trends, all of it. But I think longevity always comes down to having the best product. If you have the best product, you’ll keep a consumer. Loyalty is made with product, not with brand.

We’ve seen plenty of examples of brands that have spiked and then fallen out of favor because a new, fun, shiny thing comes along. With some products, like Nécessaire’s body wash, I think they create an enormous amount of loyalty because nothing beats it. I still buy it with my own money because I just think it’s the best. I believe in creating things that are a pleasure to use, so you enjoy the process.

They should have some sort of immediate benefit, whether it’s an immediate glow from oxygenation, a cap that clicks in an oddly satisfying way, or the experience of feeling and smelling a product—how it makes your shower smell or how it makes your sweaters smell. Those are the things that keep someone coming back and, I think, make a product timeless.