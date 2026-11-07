Three new films just joined the Lone Star Film Festival lineup

Three new films just joined the 2026 Lone Star Film Festival lineup, including “The Debut” and a Cannes-winning documentary. See the details.

The Lone Star Film Festival is celebrating its 20th anniversary in Fort Worth with a lineup of films featuring Hollywood stars, award-winning documentaries and independent productions from around the world.

The festival, presented by the Fort Worth Film Commission, runs from Nov. 4 to 13, with a slate of narrative and documentary features, special screenings and short films. Organizers recently announced three additional films joining this year's lineup, including a musical comedy written and directed by Jesse Eisenberg and a documentary that won an award at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. Among the newly announced films is"The Debut," a musical comedy starring Julianne Moore and Paul Giamatti.

Also read Democrats' Lone Star success has them hopeful about 2028

The film is written and directed by Eisenberg and follows Mona Friedman, a shy housewife who lands a small role in a community theater production before becoming an obsessive method actor determined to protect the artistic integrity of her character. The film also features Halle Bailey, Cara Buono, Craig Bierko, Eldar Isgandarov and Bernadette Peters, along with Eisenberg. The A24 release closed the 70th BFI London Film Festival.

Another addition is"Rehearsals for a Revolution," a documentary directed by Pegah Ahangarani that won the L'Œil d'Or for Best Documentary at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. The film explores more than four decades of Iranian history through Ahangarani's personal experiences, incorporating family archives, home videos, protest footage and recorded testimony. The documentary traces events from the 1979 Islamic Revolution through the conflict in 2026. Also joining the lineup is"Bleeding Hearts," a music-driven love story directed by Andrew Morgan.

Advertisement

The film follows real-life couple Zella Day and Jesse Woods, the musicians behind Chaparelle, as they navigate their first year together while pursuing their shared musical ambitions. The festival's 20th anniversary lineup also includes several narrative features, including"Autofiction," directed by Nick Paul White;"Murderous," directed by Neil LaBute;"Rumination," directed by Dylan Snyder;"Stages," directed by Ryan Booth;"Test," directed by Sam McConnell; and"Unwinding," directed by Reza Ghassemi. Documentary selections include"As Far Back As I Can Remember...

The Story of Goodfellas,""Growing Up Slowly,""Home From the Vietnam War,""Our Dark Horse,""The Highest Road," and"What the Hell Happened.

" Additional special screenings include"A Cowboy in London," directed by Jared L. Christopher;"JIMMY," directed by Aaron Burns; and"The Man with the Big Hat," directed by Austin Lee Sayre. All-access passes for the 2026 Lone Star Film Festival are available for $400, following an early-bird promotional price of $350 that ended Nov. 1. Individual screening tickets and the complete festival schedule are available on the Lone Star Film Festival ticketing website.