Three new cases of screwworm confirmed in Texas; A&M leader tasked as federal adviser

The case in Andrews County included an infested dog. Another case included a goat in Gillespie County.

— a weekly dispatch about the people, places and policies defining Texas, produced by Texas Tribune journalists living in communities across the state. Three more cases of the New World screwworm were confirmed in Texas by the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to five.

One new case is in Andrews County, nearly 400 miles north of Zavala County, where the first case was reported last week. The two new cases are in different animals. In La Salle County, about 80 miles northwest of Zavala, a calf has been infected. In Andrews County, a veterinarian submitted the samples from an infested dog.

According to the Andrews Veterinary Clinic, the case was seen on Saturday, and neither the dog nor its owner is local to Andrews. The Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, a USDA service, said the dog is from a household in Lea County, New Mexico, making it the state’s first screwworm case. The APHIS said the dog’s travel history and exposure history is unknown. The USDA is inspecting additional animals in the household and increases outreach.

The screwwormthat infests living mammals, especially cattle. State and federal officials are racing to contain the insect that has been on a northern migration track since at least 2023. Agriculture leaders fear if the fly is not contained, it could cost the state’s cattle economy at least $1.8 billion. Dudley Hoskins, Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs with the USDA, urged animal owners to stay vigilant, check their animals closely, and report anything that looks suspicious.

“We need the partnership of animal owners across the region,” Hoskins said in a statement. “Together, we can protect our livestock, our communities, and the health of animals nationwide. ” U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins also announced Monday that President Donald Trump appointed John Bellinger, a member of the Texas A&M University Board of Regents, to be the new senior adviser for New World screwworm preparedness. Bellinger is expected to help explore all available technologies to combat the screwworm.

Bellinger was appointed to the A&M board in 2023, where he serves as chair of the committee on research. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Have your thoughts on Project Marvel changed?

"We bleed Spurs" — but the Knicks fans showed up tooOne tip cracked a 5-year-old murder case wide openH-E-B and the Spurs just surprised random shoppers with Finals ticketsThis Bug Could Drive Ranchers Out of the BusinessFormer SAISD cop hired to protect kids accused of waving a gun at friendsKnicks fans just got a taste of Texas hospitalityThe Mayor Got Spurs Tickets — And People Have OpinionsThieves hit a local shop during NBA Finals — and took all the Spurs shirts





ksatnews / 🏆 442. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Environment State Government Andrews County Donald Trump Gillespie County Greg Abbott La Salle County Zavala County Texas Legislature

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LA County gang member on parole sentenced for Ventura County fentanyl salesRonald Jelaniwarren Joseph was sentenced to seven years in prison for trafficking fentanyl-laced M-30 pills and possessing a firearm in Ventura County.

Read more »

Flesh-Eating Parasite Outbreak Just Got WorseA fly whose larvae eat living flesh has now spread to a second Texas county.

Read more »

Help The Texas Tribune report on new AI data centers in TexasFill out the form below to help us continue our reporting on data centers and let us know more about what you're interested in knowing about.

Read more »

2 new cases of screwworm found in Texas; Canada blocks Texas livestock importsThe U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Monday confirmed two additional cases of New World screwworm in Texas, widening a multi-agency response that has already triggered international trade restrictions.

Read more »