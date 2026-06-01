Three Must-Watch Movies on Prime Video This Week

This week's top movies on Prime Video, recommended for streaming audiences and movie enthusiasts, feature a comedy-drama reboot and a sequel to the Jack Ryan film starring John Krasinski, as well as A Man Called Otto, a Tom Hanks-led story of life and death, assisted living, and the struggles of suburban gentrifiying

Despite a largely negative critical response, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan : Ghost War is once again the number one movie on Prime Video this week. A highly anticipated film sequel to the Jack Ryan series, the movie sees John Krasinski return to his role as the titular CIA operative, and the film follows Jack Ryan as he comes out of retirement to help deal with an international plot.

Krasinski also co-wrote the film with Aaron Rabin, with Andrew Bernstein directing, and the movie has proven quite popular with streaming audiences. But in case that's not quite what you're in the mood for, there are still plenty more options to choose from on the platform. So, without further ado, here's a look at three great movies that we think you should watch on Prime Video this week.

For more recommendations, check out our list of the best shows and movies on Prime Video. 1 'A Man Called Otto' (2022) Directed by Marc Forster, A Man Called Otto is a comedy-drama film that's a remake of the 2015 Swedish movie A Man Called Ove, in turn an adaptation of the novel by Fredrik Backman. Tom Hanks stars as Otto, a curmudgeonly widower who plans to kill himself but learns to embrace life again thanks to his new neighbors.

Mariana Treviño, Rachel Keller, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and more appear in supporting roles. Tom Hanks' central performance is the driving force behind A Man Called Otto, and it's exactly the sort of layered, emotionally complex role the actor does best. While the film can be quite depressing, with heavy themes of suicide, miscarriage, and gentrification, the overall experience is moving and deeply life-affirming.

The movie was a critical and commercial success during its original theatrical run in 2022, and though it's not as widely discussed as Hanks' classic films, it's easily one of the actor's best movies in recent years. COLLIDER. Collider · Quiz Collider Exclusive · Oscar Best Picture Quiz Which Oscar Best Picture Is Your Perfect Movie? Parasite · Everything Everywhere · Oppenheimer · Birdman · No Countr





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