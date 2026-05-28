Three Must-Watch HBO Max Shows Conclude This Weekend

This weekend, HBO Max subscribers can binge the finales of three critically acclaimed shows: 'Half Man Half Man', 'Euphoria', and 'Hacks'. Each show has made a significant impact on the streaming platform and is set to generate major online buzz as they conclude their respective seasons.

This weekend, HBO Max subscribers are in for a treat with three critically acclaimed shows reaching their finales.

'Half Man Half Man', created by and starring Richard Gadd, concludes its first season with a dramatic psychological thriller that explores a complex stepbrother relationship. Despite not reaching the universal acclaim of Gadd's previous work, 'Baby Reindeer', 'Half Man' has been a top performer on HBO Max, with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 77% and an audience score of 82%. Viewer discretion is advised due to its boundary-pushing content, but those who have kept up find it a rewarding experience





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HBO Max Half Man Half Man Euphoria Hacks Finales

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