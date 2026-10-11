Three Murfreesboro Schools Placed on Lockdown After Threatening Phone Call

Blackman Elementary, Middle and High Schools in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, were locked down Tuesday after a thReatening call, which officials say initially appears to be a swatting incident. parents were directed to a reunification site.

Three Murfreesboro schools placed on lockdown

Blackman Elementary, Blackman Middle School and Blackman High School in Murfreesboro ,Tennessee,were placed under precautionary lockdown on Tuesday morning after a threatening phone call was received. The three schools sit side by side on Blaze Drive, and Rutherford County Schools confirmed that the high school was the target of the call. the district said the lockdown was implemented as a standard safety measure while law enforcement investigated the situation.

Local outlets reported that police and other responders were on the scene at the high school during the lockdown. According to information provided to local media, the caller reportedly claimed that a man in the high school parking lot had a bomb. That specific claim was not independently confirmed by authorities at the period of reporting,and officials did not publicly describe any device being found on campus.

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A district spokesperson stated that the scene was secure and that students were safe throughout the lockdown. The spokesperson added that the response followed standard security procedure and that the district takes eveRy threat seriously until all of the facts are known.

Investigators weigh whether the call was a hoax

In a message to families, the district indicated that the incident initially appeared to be what is known as a swatting call, meaning a false report designed to draw a large police response to a location. The spokesperson stressed, however, that officials would continue to treat any threat as credible until investigators could rule it out completely. No arrests had been announced in connection with the call as of the most recent reports.

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As the threat was delivered by phone, investigators were working to determine where the call originated and whether it was linked to similar incidents elsewhere. Authorities haven't released additional details about the caller, and the district stated it would share further updates as more information became available. Officials didn't indicate whether any students or staff had been directly endangered, and no injuries were reported.

The lockdown underscored how quickly a threat against a school can disrupt an entire campus community. Students at all three schools were kept inside their buildings while law enforcement secured the grounds, and normal dismissal and movement were suspended for the duration of the response.

Reunification process for parents

Parents weren't permitted to check students out of school or enter the campuses while the lockdown remained in effect, because the buildings were secured by law enforcement. The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office asked families to avoid driving to the schools, warning that the additional traffic could create congestion and interfere with emergency operations.

Instead, parents were directed to a reunification area at 316 Fortress Boulevard, the Murfreesboro Missionary Baptist Church. The church is located down the road from the elementary school and around the corner from the middle and high schools. Officials said the site would serve as the place where families could be reunited with their children once the campuses were cleared and dismissal procedures resumed.

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District officials asked the community to remain patient and to rely on official channels for accurate information rather than unverified social media posts. They said families would be notified as the situation developed and that students were being cared for while the investigation continued. Further updates on the status of the investigation and the timing of normal school operations were expected to follow.