Three More Passengers Test Positive for Hantavirus on Repatriated Cruise Ship

Another evacuee from the hantavirus-hit cruise ship has been confirmed to have the deadly disease, marking the third case of passengers testing positive for the illness after they were repatriated to their home countries.

Another evacuee from the hantavirus-hit cruise ship has been confirmed to have the deadly disease, according to Spain 's health ministry. A Spaniard, who is one of 14 quarantining in a military hospital in Madrid after being evacuated from the MV Hondius, provisionally tested positive for the rat-borne disease on Monday, despite showing no symptoms.

It marks the third case of passengers testing positive for the illness after they were repatriated to their home countries. On Monday, a symptomless American and a French national both tested positive, as authorities continue to assure the general public that the risk of a major outbreak is low.

The French woman is now in 'serious condition' with hantavirus and her condition is deteriorating rapidly, after her symptoms on the boat were previously dismissed as stress or anxiety, the Spanish health minister said. And a second American national on Sunday's repatriation flight has also shown mild symptoms, according to the US health department, who added that both passengers travelled back in 'biocontainment units out of an abundance of caution'.

The cruise ship left Tenerife for the Netherlands on Monday after its final six passengers - four Australians, one Briton and one New Zealander - and some crew members were evacuated. Three people - a Dutch couple and a German woman - have died after travelling on the vessel, two of whom were confirmed to have had the virus.

Persons with protective suits wait in line after disembarking from the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius docked in the port of Granadilla de Abona on the island of Tenerife in Spain's Canary Islands on May 11. Passengers wave from a coach after disembarking from the cruise ship MV Hondius, affected by a hantavirus outbreak, at the port of Granadilla de Abona, Tenerife, Spain, May 11.

Medical staff direct some of the last passengers to be evacuated from the MV Hondius on May 11, in Tenerife, part of the Canary Islands, Spain. More than 90 of the passengers and crew of the Hondius were sent home on Sunday, after being escorted from the ship to shore by personnel in full-body protective gear and breathing masks.

After all passengers disembarked from the vessel, it sail for the Netherlands late on Monday evening, with 25 crew as well as a doctor and a nurse, and is expected to arrive on May 17. Those remaining onboard include 17 people from the Philippines, four from the Netherlands (including the two medical staff), four from Ukraine, one from Russia and one from Poland.

It comes as a Dutch hospital in the city of Nijmegen treating a hantavirus patient quarantined 12 staffers in a preventative measure - after blood and urine were handled without updated and more strict protocols.

'We will carefully investigate the course of events to learn from this so that it can be prevented in the future,' said Bertine Lahuis, the chair of the Radboudumc hospital's executive board. Staff will be in isolation for six weeks. The French woman who tested positive for the virus reported symptoms to doctors onboard the cruise but was told they were likely just anxiety, according to the Spanish health minister.

She had been suffering from flu-like symptoms but they appeared to be easing, and she did not have a fever. Despite the deaths of three people who had been onboard the ship, doctors from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and the Spanish foreign health service dismissed her symptoms as anxiety or stress, he added.

The four other French nationals repatriated from the ship have been 'immediately placed in strict isolation until further notice', French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said. Hantaviruses are usually spread by wild rodents, but human transmission of the rare Andes strain is possible through close contact. Symptoms can include shortness of breath, fever, extreme fatigue, muscle aches, stomach pain, vomiting, and diarrhoea.

The bus carrying the British passengers and crew being repatriated from the MV Hondius makes its way to Arrowe Park Hospital on May 10, in Birkenhead, England. Seven cases of the Andes hantavirus have now been confirmed among people who were passengers on board the cruise ship, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Monday





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