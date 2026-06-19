Three-Month-Old Baby Abducted from Stroller Outside German Home, Body Found Near Stream

A three-month-old baby was abducted from his stroller outside his home in Baden-Württemberg, Germany, after his mother briefly left him unattended on the pavement while carrying shopping to her second-floor apartment. Despite an extensive search involving drones and police dogs, a body believed to be the infant was discovered less than 24 hours later in or near the Rankbach stream. Police are investigating whether the mother and child were followed home from a nearby shop. The incident has drawn comparisons to a separate child abduction attempt in Italy earlier this year, where a toddler was snatched in a supermarket before being rescued by shoppers and security guards.

A three-month-old baby was abducted from his stroller outside his home in southwestern Germany , triggering a major search operation that ended tragically with the discovery of a child's body less than a day later.

The incident occurred in a town in Baden-Württemberg when the 37-year-old mother, returning from a late-night shopping trip, left her son briefly unattended on the pavement while she carried her bags up to her second-floor apartment. According to her statement to police, she was away for only a few moments, but upon her return, the infant had vanished.

The child was reported missing around 11:30 p.m., shortly after the mother and baby had returned from a nearby store that closed at 10 p.m. Authorities have not ruled out the possibility that the pair were followed as they walked home. Police launched an extensive search, deploying drones and search dogs to scour the area. The investigation focused on the Rankbach stream, which flows through the town.

On Friday afternoon, less than 24 hours after the abduction, a baby's body was found in or near the waterway. While formal identification is still pending, authorities fear it may be the missing child. A police spokesperson confirmed that the baby was lifted from his stroller by an unknown person while unattended, emphasizing the brief but fatal lapse in supervision. This tragic event has reignited discussions about child safety and the dangers of leaving children unattended, even for short periods.

It also echoes a separate incident earlier this year in Bergamo, Italy, where a one-year-old girl was allegedly snatched by a Romanian man inside a busy supermarket. In that case, CCTV footage captured the dramatic confrontation as the suspect grabbed the toddler, leading to a tug-of-war with the mother before shoppers and security guards intervened to rescue the child. The suspect was arrested and taken into police custody.

Both incidents underscore the vulnerability of children and the swift, often devastating consequences of abduction attempts





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Baby Abduction Germany Baden-Württemberg Infant Death Child Safety Stroller Snatch Rankbach Stream Police Investigation Unattended Child Italy Supermarket Abduction

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