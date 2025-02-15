Three Men Posing as DOGE Officials Demand Records at San Francisco City Hall

Three men claiming to represent the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) entered San Francisco City Hall and demanded records from city employees. Authorities are investigating the incident and believe the men were not legitimate DOGE representatives.

San Francisco city officials are investigating an incident that occurred on Friday at City Hall involving three men who claimed to be representatives from the Department of Government Efficiency ( DOGE ). These men, dressed in ' DOGE ' shirts and hats bearing the pro-Trump slogan 'Make America Great Again,' arrived at City Hall around noon. They entered several offices and demanded that employees hand over digital information related to alleged wasteful government spending and fraud.

City employees refused these requests and immediately contacted the sheriff's deputies. By the time deputies arrived, the men had already left City Hall. The San Francisco Sheriff's Office stated that they believe the individuals were not actually representatives from DOGE. Deputies are currently reviewing surveillance footage and utilizing other investigative tools to pursue leads in this case.DOGE, led by billionaire Elon Musk, was established by President Trump through an executive order shortly after his inauguration. The task force's mission is to significantly reduce federal spending. According to social media posts from DOGE and Musk, the task force aims to identify federal contracts and spending on issues that do not align with Mr. Trump's policies, including diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives and foreign aid. However, DOGE has also faced legal challenges, with accusations of violating the law. California Attorney General Rob Bonta joined 14 other attorneys general in filing a lawsuit on Thursday challenging Musk and DOGE's authority to access sensitive government data. 'DOGE's ransacking of federal agencies has sown tremendous chaos, instilled distrust among the American people, and has caused deep harm to our country,' Bonta stated. 'Like a bull in a china shop, Mr. Musk is wielding an enormous amount of illegitimized power over sensitive systems and important government programs that are vital to the American way of life.





