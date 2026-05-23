Three Men Killed in Audi Crash into Uber in Sydney

A white Audi collided with an Uber in Sydney, resulting in the deaths of three men, including the Uber driver and the Audi driver. The incident occurred in Sans Souci, and the mangled Audi was still at the scene hours after the crash.

A grieving family has demanded answers after a man was killed when an out-of-control Audi crashed into the Uber he was travelling in. Seamus Duignan, 28, was heading home in the rideshare after celebrating his birthday at a concert when a white Audi collided with the vehicle in Sans Souci in Sydney 's south early Saturday.

Mr Duignan, the Uber driver, 20, and the man behind the wheel of the Audi, 42-year-old Tamati Gilbert, all died at the scene. Police were called to a home in Gymea Bay at about 12.25am to conduct a welfare check, after Gilbert's partner raised 'grave concerns' for his mental health. Gilbert was found sitting in the Audi in the driveway but sped off before police could speak to him.

Ten minutes later, police received reports an Audi had flipped over a concrete barrier and landed on a blue Toyota Camry on Rocky Point Road, 13km away in Sans Souci. CCTV showed the Audi travelling at 'considerable speeds' moments before the crash. Separate footage captured the fiery moment of impact. Seamus Duignan was heading home from his birthday celebrations when tragedy struck.

Seamus was one of three men killed when an Audi crashed into the Uber he was travelling in. Kim Duignan has demanded a comprehensive investigation into the crash that claimed her son Seamus's life.

'There needs to be a complete inquest into what caused this crash,' she told the Daily Telegraph. 'I don't want any other parent to have to go through this. ' Mr Duignan's brother Sean described him as 'a good man, brother and uncle' who was 'never in trouble, just a good man who loved a laugh'. Dozens of shocked bystanders tried to help after the impact caused one of the cars to catch alight.

'Grabbed the fire extinguisher, gave it to somebody and just checked that people weren't trapped inside,' one distraught woman told Nine News. 'My main concern was trying to get people out and the car not blowing up and that's it. ' The crash scene was confronting for emergency responders. 'It was a horrific scene.

We really feel for the families of all three persons and their loved ones,' Detective Acting Superintendent Graham Hibbs said. CCTV showed the Audi travelling at 'considerable speeds' moments before the crash. The mangled Audi was still at the scene hours after it flipped over a concrete barrier and landed on a rideshare on Rocky Point Road at Sans Souci. Detectives and forensic officers remained at the crash scene on Saturday as an investigation was launched.

Police will investigate whether the Audi driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. A report will be prepared for the coroner. Captain Cook Bridge and Rocky Point Road remained closed on Saturday, causing major traffic delays and diversions. Locals have demanded speed cameras along the notorious stretch of road and at both ends of Captain Cook Bridge.

'In the 20 years I have been living here, there have been at least 120 accidents at this corner,' one told Nine News. Another added: 'Unfortunately, it takes for people to die for change to be made. It's not good enough. ' Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sydney Uber Audi Collision Deaths Investigation Coroner Speed Cameras Accidents Change

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The 2026 Audi S5 Sedan Is Better Than Ever, But One Detail Hurts It | ReviewA refined new chassis and quick hybrid V6 make the 2026 S5 worth a look, even if its cabin leaves room for improvement

Read more »

Three Worlds/Three Moons (3W/3M) Universe: 'Shift' by Jonathan Hickman and Mike Del MundoThe latest installment of the 'Three Worlds/Three Moons' universe, created by Jonathan Hickman, presented by Dark Horse Comics in a prestige magazine format. The story follows a journey to understand the cause of the collapse of the universe, set generations before the current science cycle.

Read more »

13 Years Later, Audi's Digital Matrix Headlights Finally Reach AmericaAudi's new Q9 brings Digital Matrix headlights to America, ending a long wait for a feature Europe has had since 2013

Read more »

Uber driver and Audi driver killed in crashA passenger in an Uber and the driver of a white Audi were killed in a crash that has raised questions about the mental health of the Audi driver and the safety of the road. The incident occurred after the Audi driver sped away from his partner before crashing into the Uber. The crash is currently under investigation, with police looking into the possibility of speeding and the use of drugs or alcohol. The incident ended in tragedy, with all three occupants of the vehicles killed, including an 18-year-old Uber driver. The road where the crash occurred has a long history of accidents, with locals demanding speed cameras to be installed to reduce the risk of further incidents.

Read more »