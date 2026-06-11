Three men jailed over violent disorder at Southampton protest

Three men have been jailed for their part in violent disorder during a protest in Southampton over the murder of student Henry Nowak. Darren Medhurst, Callum Darch, and Harley Haynes were sentenced at Southampton Crown Court on Thursday for their role in the unrest on June 2. The protest saw around 1,000 people gather outside central Southampton police station to protest against the actions of the police and circumstances around Mr Nowak's death. Public anger boiled over following the release of police bodycam footage showing police handcuffing Mr Nowak after his killer falsely accused him of a racist attack. In reality, he had been stabbed repeatedly with a religious blade by knife-obsessed Sikh man Vickrum Digwa, 23, who was jailed for his murder on Monday, June 1. Twelve police officers suffered injuries, mainly after being struck by bricks, while a police dog received cuts to its legs. The trio were jailed today for their role in the violent disorder on June 2 that cost police £443,000. A member of the public who was not involved in the protest suffered a broken jaw. The policing operation that night cost £443,000, including the deployment of officers from outside the area, while the clean-up cost to the local council was £7,000. The sentencing comes after three other men were jailed yesterday for their role in the unrest, with a total of 21 people charged with violent disorder and 10 people jailed following the violent demonstrations.

Three more men who took part in the protests in Southampton over the murder of student Henry Nowak have been jailed. Darren Medhurst , 36, was jailed for three years and three months at Southampton Crown Court on Thursday, along with Callum Darch , 27, and Harley Haynes , 23, who were both imprisoned for two years and six months, all three for the offence of violent disorder .

Their sentences follow those of three other men yesterday, who were at the front of a mob that confronted riot police during unrest in Southampton on June 2. In total, 21 people have been charged with violent disorder and 10 people have been jailed following the violent demonstrations.

The protest saw around 1,000 people gather outside central Southampton police station at 6pm until around 8.30pm last Tuesday to protest against the actions of the police and circumstances around Mr Nowak's death. Public anger boiled over following the release of police bodycam footage showing police handcuffing Mr Nowak, 18, after his killer falsely accused him of a racist attack.

In reality, he had been stabbed repeatedly with a religious blade by knife-obsessed Sikh man Vickrum Digwa, 23, who was jailed for his murder on Monday, June 1. Twelve police officers suffered injuries, mainly after being struck by bricks, while a police dog received cuts to its legs. The trio were jailed today for their role in the violent disorder on June 2 that cost police £443,000. Henry Nowak was arrested on a Southampton street last December after being attacked.

Vickrum Digwa was given a life sentence with a minimum of 21 years in prison for the murder of Mr Nowak. A member of the public who was not involved in the protest suffered a broken jaw. The policing operation that night cost £443,000, including the deployment of officers from outside the area, while the clean-up cost to the local council was £7,000. Today, Medhurst, Darch and Haynes were jailed for their part in the disorder.

Edward Culver, prosecuting, told the court that a police officer involved in the operation described the protesters as treating the disorder as a 'party or blood-sport' and they feared 'someone could be killed'. Mr Culver said that Darch, who works as a bricklayer, was shown in video footage to throw a bin, which hit a passer-by, during a period in the disorder when a group of police officers were surrounded by protesters.

He said that when the defendant was shown the footage in police interview 'he got upset and asked for a break'. The prosecutor added that Darch had 10 convictions for 24 offences including assaulting a police officer, possessing an offensive weapon, possessing cocaine and driving offences. Rebecca McKnight, defending Darch, of Southampton, said: 'To say he is disappointed in himself and embarrassed at his actions is frankly an understatement, he is extremely remorseful.

' The riot in Southampton on June 2, which saw police armed with plastic shields face off with protesters. She said he had overcome a previous drug problem to focus on bringing up his young son. Mr Culver said Medhurst had a 'leading role' which included setting light to a commercial bin on wheels which was pushed towards the police cordon and throwing two items including a piece of tile as well as a can towards police.

He added: 'The police were not to know what was in that bin, there could have been aerosols or deodorants.

' Mr Culver said Medhurst had 51 previous convictions for 91 offences including shoplifting, burglary, possession of class B drugs and criminal damage. Stephen Tricker, defending Medhurst, said that he suffered from epilepsy and dyslexia and was the primary carer for his grandparents and aunt. He said Medhurst 'apologises' for his actions, and added: 'What had motivated Mr Medhurst to be there in the first instance was the release of the footage of the arrest of Henry Nowak.

' Mr Culver said Haynes threw multiple items at police including a brick and glass that smashed as well as at a member of the public that was filming his actions. He said Haynes had nine convictions for 29 offences including theft, criminal damage, supplying cannabis and possessing ketamine. Elliott Wright, defending Haynes, said he had autism which meant he was 'easily led' and had 'difficulty regulating himself in charged situations'.

He said: 'This is a one-off, an impulsive decision, Mr Haynes did not set out to involve himself in violent disorder, he got caught up in it and behaved disgracefully and he accepts full responsibility.

' Sentencing the three defendants, Judge William Mousley KC said: 'I am quite satisfied that this offence is so serious only an immediate term of imprisonment can be applied. ' Separately on Thursday, Tyler Burley, 18, of Southampton, had his case adjourned for a pre-sentence report to be prepared and he was remanded in custody until his sentencing hearing on June 30





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Southampton Protest Violent Disorder Henry Nowak Vickrum Digwa Police Bodycam Footage Riots Protests Sentencing Imprisonment Darren Medhurst Callum Darch Harley Haynes Tyler Burley

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