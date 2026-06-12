Three Men Jailed for Violent Disorder During Southampton Protests Over Henry Nowak Murder

Three men have been sentenced to prison for their participation in violent disorder during protests in Southampton triggered by the murder of student Henry Nowak. The sentencing brings the total number of jailed protesters to ten, with 21 charged overall. The protests erupted after bodycam footage revealed police handling of Nowak's arrest, who was actually stabbed to death by Vickrum Digwa. The disorder resulted in injuries to officers and a member of the public, and significant policing costs. Defendants received sentences ranging from two and a half to over three years, with the judge emphasizing the seriousness of the offences.

Three additional men involved in the Southampton protests following the murder of student Henry Nowak have been sentenced to imprisonment. Darren Medhurst, age 36, received a sentence of three years and three months at Southampton Crown Court on Thursday.

Callum Darch, 27, and Harley Haynes, 23, were each sentenced to two years and six months for the charge of violent disorder. These sentences follow those imposed on three other men the previous day, who were identified as being at the forefront of a mob that confronted riot police during the unrest on June 2. In total, 21 individuals have been charged with violent disorder related to the demonstrations, and ten have now been jailed.

The protest itself gathered approximately 1,000 people outside the central Southampton police station from 6pm until around 8:30pm last Tuesday. Demonstrators were protesting against police actions and the circumstances surrounding Mr. Nowak's death. Public outrage intensified after the release of police bodycam footage that showed officers handcuffing Mr. Nowak, 18, following a false accusation by his killer of a racist attack.

In truth, Mr. Nowak had been repeatedly stabbed with a religious blade by Vickrum Digwa, a 23-year-old Sikh man obsessed with knives. Digwa was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 21 years for the murder on Monday, June 1. The incident resulted in injuries to twelve police officers, predominantly from being struck by bricks, and a police dog sustained cuts to its legs. An uninvolved member of the public suffered a broken jaw.

The policing operation incurred costs of £443,000, which included deploying officers from outside the area, and local council clean-up costs amounted to £7,000. During the court proceedings, Edward Culver, the prosecutor, reported that a police officer described the protesters as treating the disorder like a 'party or blood-sport' and expressed fear that 'someone could be killed'.

Specific actions by the defendants were detailed: Darch, a bricklayer, was captured on video throwing a bin that hit a passerby during a period when police officers were surrounded. When shown the footage, Darch became upset and requested a break. Darch has prior convictions including assaulting a police officer, possessing an offensive weapon, possession of cocaine, and various driving offences.

His defence counsel, Rebecca McKnight, stated that he is 'extremely remorseful' and noted he had overcome a previous drug problem to focus on raising his young son. Medhurst was described as playing a 'leading role', which included setting fire to a commercial wheeled bin and pushing it toward the police cordon, and throwing items such as a piece of tile and a can at police.

The prosecutor highlighted the potential danger of the burning bin, noting it could have contained aerosols. Medhurst has 51 previous convictions for 91 offences, including shoplifting, burglary, possession of class B drugs, and criminal damage. His defender, Stephen Tricker, mentioned Medhurst's epilepsy and dyslexia, his role as primary carer for his grandparents and aunt, and that his motivation to attend stemmed from the release of the arrest footage.

Haynes threw multiple objects at police, including a brick and glass that shattered, and also targeted a member of the public filming him. He has nine convictions for 29 offences, including theft, criminal damage, supplying cannabis, and possessing ketamine. His defence counsel, Elliott Wright, explained that Haynes has autism, which makes him 'easily led' and causes 'difficulty regulating himself in charged situations', describing his involvement as a one-off impulsive decision where he 'got caught up in it'.

Sentencing the three, Judge William Mousley KC stated: 'I am quite satisfied that this offence is so serious only an immediate term of imprisonment can be applied.

' Separately, 18-year-old Tyler Burley of Southampton had his case adjourned for a pre-sentence report and was remanded in custody until a sentencing hearing on June 30





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Southampton Protests Henry Nowak Murder Vickrum Digwa Violent Disorder Rioting Police Injuries Sentencing Jail Sentences Public Disorder Bodycam Footage

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