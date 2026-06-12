Three Men Jailed for Violent Disorder During Southampton Protest Over Henry Nowak Murder

Three men have been sentenced to prison for violent disorder during a protest in Southampton that followed the murder of student Henry Nowak. The protest, sparked by police bodycam footage, resulted in injuries to police and a member of the public, and significant financial costs.

Three additional men involved in the Southampton protests following the murder of student Henry Nowak have been sentenced to imprisonment. Darren Medhurst, aged 36, received a sentence of three years and three months at Southampton Crown Court on Thursday.

Callum Darch, 27, and Harley Haynes, 23, were each sentenced to two years and six months for the offence of violent disorder. These sentences follow those imposed on three other men the previous day, who were at the forefront of a crowd confronting riot police during the unrest on June 2. To date, 21 individuals have been charged with violent disorder and 10 have been jailed as a result of the violent demonstrations.

The protest gathered approximately 1,000 people outside the central Southampton police station from 6pm until around 8:30pm on the Tuesday evening, demonstrating against police actions and the circumstances surrounding Mr. Nowak's death. Public outrage intensified after the release of police bodycam footage showing officers handcuffing Mr. Nowak, 18, subsequent to his killer falsely accusing him of a racist attack.

In truth, he had been repeatedly stabbed with a religious blade by Vickrum Digwa, a 23-year-old Sikh man obsessed with knives, who was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 21 years for the murder on Monday, June 1. Twelve police officers sustained injuries, primarily from being struck by bricks, and a police dog suffered cuts to its legs. A member of the public uninvolved in the protest suffered a broken jaw.

The policing operation incurred costs of £443,000, which included deploying officers from outside the area, while the local council's clean-up expenses amounted to £7,000. During the proceedings, Edward Culver, the prosecutor, recounted that a police officer described the protesters as treating the disorder like a 'party or blood-sport' and expressed fear that 'someone could be killed'.

Mr. Culver detailed that Darch, a bricklayer, was captured on video throwing a bin that struck a passer-by during a period when a group of officers was surrounded by protesters. When shown the footage during police questioning, Darch became upset and requested a break. Darch has ten convictions for 24 offences, including assaulting a police officer, possessing an offensive weapon, possessing cocaine, and various driving offences.

Rebecca McKnight, defending Darch, stated: 'To say he is disappointed in himself and embarrassed at his actions is frankly an understatement, he is extremely remorseful.

' She explained he had overcome a prior drug problem to concentrate on raising his young son. Regarding Medhurst, the prosecutor said he played a 'leading role' by setting fire to a wheeled commercial bin that was pushed toward the police cordon and by throwing two items-a piece of tile and a can-toward police. Mr. Culver noted: 'The police were not to know what was in that bin, there could have been aerosols or deodorants.

' Medhurst has 51 previous convictions for 91 offences, encompassing shoplifting, burglary, possession of class B drugs, and criminal damage. Stephen Tricker, representing Medhurst, mentioned his client suffers from epilepsy and dyslexia and serves as the primary caregiver for his grandparents and aunt. He conveyed Medhurst's apology and explained: 'What had motivated Mr. Medhurst to be there in the first instance was the release of the footage of the arrest of Henry Nowak.

' The prosecutor reported that Haynes threw multiple objects at police, including a brick and glass that shattered, and also at a member of the public who was filming his actions. Haynes has nine convictions for 29 offences, covering theft, criminal damage, supplying cannabis, and possessing ketamine. Elliott Wright, defending Haynes, highlighted his client's autism, which makes him 'easily led' and causes 'difficulty regulating himself in charged situations'.

He asserted: 'This is a one-off, an impulsive decision, Mr. Haynes did not set out to involve himself in violent disorder, he got caught up in it and behaved disgracefully and he accepts full responsibility.

' Sentencing the trio, Judge William Mousley KC declared: 'I am quite satisfied that this offence is so serious only an immediate term of imprisonment can be applied. ' In a separate proceeding on Thursday, 18-year-old Tyler Burley of Southampton had his case adjourned for a pre-sentence report and was remanded in custody until his sentencing hearing on June 30





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Southampton Protest Henry Nowak Murder Vickrum Digwa Violent Disorder Police Injuries

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Hypocrisy of Left-Wing Outrage: Comparing Responses to George Floyd and Henry NowakThe article highlights contrasting reactions to the deaths of George Floyd and Henry Nowak, accusing left-wing figures and 'social justice warriors' of selective outrage based on the victims' races. It criticises the British policing system's response to Nowak's stabbing and links it to DEI training and a supposed 'two-tier' policing system. It also details a personal anecdote about a friendship lost over criticism of BLM and notes the silence of previous BLM supporters regarding Nowak's case.

Read more »

Two protesters jailed for violent disorder following Henry Nowak demonstrationsTwo men have been sentenced to a combined total of four years and two months in prison for violent disorder during protests in Southampton after the murder of Henry Nowak. Daniel Frost, 44, and Reece Robinson, 21, were involved in throwing objects at police officers. Frost, who has 25 previous convictions, was armed with a makeshift knuckleduster and launched chairs and a bin. Robinson admitted throwing stones. The protests followed the sentencing of Vickrum Digwa to life for Nowak's murder.

Read more »

Protesters jailed for violent disorder after Henry Nowak's deathTwo Henry Nowak protesters were today jailed for a combined four years and two months for their roles in the violent demonstrations following the student's death. Daniel Frost, a 44-year-old father-of-two, and Reece Robinson, 21, were sentenced after admitting violent disorder. Frost has 25 previous convictions for 55 offences and showed little emotion during the sentencing at Southampton Crown Court.

Read more »

Three men jailed over violent disorder at Southampton protestThree men have been jailed for their part in violent disorder during a protest in Southampton over the murder of student Henry Nowak. Darren Medhurst, Callum Darch, and Harley Haynes were sentenced at Southampton Crown Court on Thursday for their role in the unrest on June 2. The protest saw around 1,000 people gather outside central Southampton police station to protest against the actions of the police and circumstances around Mr Nowak's death. Public anger boiled over following the release of police bodycam footage showing police handcuffing Mr Nowak after his killer falsely accused him of a racist attack. In reality, he had been stabbed repeatedly with a religious blade by knife-obsessed Sikh man Vickrum Digwa, 23, who was jailed for his murder on Monday, June 1. Twelve police officers suffered injuries, mainly after being struck by bricks, while a police dog received cuts to its legs. The trio were jailed today for their role in the violent disorder on June 2 that cost police £443,000. A member of the public who was not involved in the protest suffered a broken jaw. The policing operation that night cost £443,000, including the deployment of officers from outside the area, while the clean-up cost to the local council was £7,000. The sentencing comes after three other men were jailed yesterday for their role in the unrest, with a total of 21 people charged with violent disorder and 10 people jailed following the violent demonstrations.

Read more »