Three men charged in two separate Anchorage-area shooting cases

Three men face charges in two separate Anchorage-area shooting cases, including an exchange of gunfire between vehicles that left one man wounded and a shooting at a Chugiak trailer park, according to court documents.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - Three men face charges in two separate Anchorage-area shooting cases, including an exchange of gunfire between vehicles that left one man wounded and a shooting at a Chugiak trailer park, according to court documents.

Charging documents filed Nov. 5 identify Jeremiah Tyrique Keyes-Hill and Jeremy Nashaun Reynolds as defendants in the vehicle shooting, which police say happened early that morning. In a separate complaint, Justin David Kroening is accused of shooting a man at Forest Park Trailer Court on Oct. 3. The documents do not indicate that the two incidents are connected. Shooting between vehicles Police responded to reports of shots fired near Cordova Street and Second Avenue at about 12:46 a.m. Nov. 5.

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According to the charging documents, gunfire between a silver sedan and a dark-colored Tahoe continued east toward the Red Apple grocery store at Bragaw Street and Mountain View Drive. Officers found the sedan at the store with three occupants. Its driver, Jeriel Rubels, had a gunshot wound to his torso and was taken to Providence Hospital, the documents say. Rubels told police he was at a boat launch with Keona and Isabel Clark when a Tahoe pulled alongside them.

He said a man in the Tahoe asked whether he was “Deshawn or Keshawn. ” Rubels said he was not, and the Tahoe attempted to ram the sedan before chasing it and firing shots, according to the documents. Rubels told police he fired four rounds toward the Tahoe during the pursuit because he was afraid.

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Keona Clark told police she felt something strike her back as the SUV blocked the sedan; officers observed swelling on her lower back, the documents say. Police later spotted the Tahoe on Commercial Drive and pursued it before it crashed into a fence. Officers say Keyes-Hill got out of the driver’s seat and Reynolds got out of the passenger seat. Both initially ran before complying with officers’ commands, according to the documents.

Keyes-Hill is charged with first-degree weapons misconduct, three counts of third-degree assault, felony failure to stop for an officer and driving under the influence. Police say his breath alcohol reading was 0.218. Reynolds is charged with first-degree weapons misconduct, two counts of third-degree assault and third-degree weapons misconduct. Police allege he had a handgun as he ran and threw it over a fence.

They say they recovered the gun and that Reynolds had a prior felony conviction. Both men are charged as principals or accomplices in the alleged shooting from the vehicle and the alleged assaults involving Rubels. The documents do not specify which man fired the shots. Chugiak shooting In the separate Chugiak case, police say a 911 caller reported on Oct. 3 that Michael Pope had been shot at Forest Park Trailer Court on Old Glenn Highway.

Pope was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to his left shoulder; medical staff told an officer his collarbone was broken and his shoulder blade had a hole in it, according to the complaint. Pope later told investigators he had argued with a man known as “Chronic” because the man had moved into his trailer without permission and trashed it, the complaint says. Police identified Kroening as someone who used that nickname.

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Dean Davis, who was with Pope, told police the driver of a red truck fired several shots at them near the trailer court’s mailboxes. Davis was not injured. Both Davis and Pope identified Kroening in photo lineups, according to the complaint. Kroening is charged with first-, second- and third-degree assault, two weapons offenses and reckless endangerment.

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