Three men attempt to rob antiques sale with BB gun and baseball bat in Swinton

A botched robbery occurred at a Masonic Hall in Swinton, Greater Manchester, where three balaclava-clad men attempted to rob an antiques sale. Armed with a BB gun and a baseball bat, they entered the building, causing a lockdown. One member of the public confronted a suspect and removed the weapon, but all three escaped. Minor injuries were reported, and police have launched an investigation.

A group of balaclava-clad men allegedly attempted to rob an antiques sale armed with a BB gun and a baseball bat. The botched heist took place at the Masonic Hall in Swinton , Greater Manchester, where a jewellery and antiques event was set to be held throughout the day.

Three men reportedly entered the building at around 11.30am with one of the men, holding what appeared to be a gun, yelling 'don't move' to customers and staff. The hall was then temporarily locked down as armed police rushed to the scene.

However, despite one member of the public bravely jostling with one of the suspects, and managing to remove his weapon, all three of the attempted robbers managed to escape. Greater Manchester Police has since confirmed that the weapon was a BB gun while one member of the public sustained minor injuries. The force have launched an investigation urging anyone with information to come forward.

The event was reportedly organised by webuyvintage.co.uk where members of the public can meet with experts who will give them a free, honest valuation of what their vintage items and collectibles are worth. They boast that the average customer walks away with over £700. The botched heist took place at the Masonic Hall in Swinton, Greater Manchester, where a jewellery and antiques event was set to be held throughout the day A BB gun .

Three men reportedly entered the building at around 11.30am with one of the men, holding what appeared to be a gun, yelling 'don't move'. Greater Manchester Police later confirmed the weapon was a BB gun Witnesses to the bizarre incident have spoken of how the suspects burst into the hall 'demanding goods' leaving 'children' and 'old ladies' in tears.

One witness told the Manchester Evening News: 'Three lads ran in one with a gun, one with a baseball bat, and then one who waited in the hallway. The guy with the gun shouted"don't anyone move".

' The witness, who wished not to be named, recalled one man who was 'buying gold and silver' at the roadshow grabbed the man with a BB gun before the man with a baseball bat hit him on the head. 'Then I ran at them, picked up a chair and threw it at the lad.

Then they ran out,' they continued. Detective Inspector Paul Davies, from GMP's Salford district, said: 'This was a terrifying incident for those in attendance at the hall, and I want to commend the members of the public who acted incredibly bravely during this incident.

'We could easily have had more serious consequences, and I am glad that no one was seriously injured. 'While only several hours have passed since this incident, we have launched a thorough investigation to establish the full circumstances, and I would urge anyone who has any information to please get in touch. '





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