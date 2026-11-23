Mark Talamantez, Jacinto Martinez, and Elijah Rodriguez face capital murder charges for the June 2020 killing of Shawn Gaitan. Details of the arrest and evidence are revealed.

San Antonio police have arrested three men in connection with the capital murder of Shawn Gaitan, a 25-year-old victim whose death occurred in June 2020. The suspects, identified as Mark Talamantez, Jacinto Martinez, and Elijah Rodriguez, were taken into custody on Monday. Their arrest follows a detailed investigation into the fatal incident that left Gaitan dead on the side of a road.

Arrest Details and Initial Timeline

Law enforcement officers responded to a report around 8 a.m. on June 27, 2020, after a body was discovered at the intersection of Casias Road and Hildebrandt. Gaitan was found wrapped in blankets and towels. The arrest affidavit confirms that Gaitan had been traveling to meet friends at a home on the South Side of the city when he was killed shortly after his arrival.

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Digital evidence from Facebook records indicates that Gaitan messaged Martinez on the evening of the crime, stating he was 15 minutes away from the destination. This communication places Gaitan in close proximity to Martinez just before the fatal encounter occurred, establishing a direct link between the victim and the accused.

Alleged Conspiracy and Digital Evidence

The affidavit reveals premeditation through messages sent by the suspects. Martinez reportedly messaged a friend asking to borrow a gun and requesting assistance with a robbery. Around the same time, Talamantez sent messages to another friend indicating he was about to "hit this lick" and that "it's about to go down" approximately 10 minutes before Gaitan arrived at the house.

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Cellphone records show Gaitan traveling to the South Side address, arriving shortly before 2 a.m. on June 27, 2020. His device stopped pinging just after 2:30 a.m., marking the estimated time of death. These digital timestamps align with the witness account of the events that transpired inside the residence.

Witness Account of the Killing

A witness provided a graphic description of the incident, recounting what one of the suspects told him happened in the kitchen. According to the affidavit, Gaitan and Martinez were arguing when Gaitan allegedly pulled a gun. In response, Talamantez, Rodriguez, and another man went downstairs to confront him.

The affidavit states that all four individuals beat Gaitan and killed him by crushing his throat. An autopsy confirmed that Gaitan died from blunt force trauma, with possible asphyxiation. The witness further reported that the men stole Gaitan's watch, bracelet, and ring before disposing of the body.

Physical Evidence and Legal Proceedings

Investigative efforts led to the recovery of Gaitan's truck in Austin, where it was found without jewelry or his cellphone. Rodriguez posted a gold Fossil watch for sale on Facebook after the killing, which Gaitan's family identified as belonging to their relative. Additionally, DNA evidence linked Talamantez to the blanket used to wrap Gaitan's body.

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All three men are currently being held on capital murder charges. Court records indicate that bail has been set at $1 million for each suspect. The case continues as prosecutors build their trial strategy based on the digital, physical, and testimonial evidence gathered during the investigation.