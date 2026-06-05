Three Men Arrested for Alleged ISIS Support Plot Involving RPGs and Drones

Bisaam Ghafoor, Elias Shamsaldeen, and Bereen Dzayee were arrested by the FBI for aLlegedly conspiring to support ISIS financially, with plans to utilize RPGs and drones against U.S. service members. The investigation revealed disturbing messaging exchanges and pledges of allegiance to ISIS.

Three men, Bisaam Ghafoor (21, Leawood, Kansas), Elias Shamsaldeen (21, Porterville, California), and Bereen Dzayee (25, Lakeside, California),were arrested by the FBI on Friday, accused of plotting a cryptocurrency scheme to fund terrorism.

The trio allegedly expressed support for ISIS and discussed using RPGs and drones to attack U.S. service members. Ghafoor even suggested having his name inscribed on an RPG projectile. Shamsaldeen expressed a desire to stab and injure a U.S. servicemember. The FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force and field offices in Kansas City, San Diego and Sacramento led the investigation, with assistance from Richmond and Newark.

Assistant Attorney General John A. Eisenberg stated, 'These defendants conspired to support ISIS, intending to fund plans to kill American servicemembers.

' The complaint alLeges the men communicated about supporting ISIS from February 2025 to June 2026, with each pledging allegiance and discussing violent acts. Ghafoor had his name inscribed on an RPG,while Shamsaldeen donated money for drones targeting U.S. service members overseas





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ISIS Terrorism Rpgs Drones FBI Arrest

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