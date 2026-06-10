Three Major Fan Events to Kick Off 2026 FIFA World Cup in New York and New Jersey

The New York New Jersey Host Committee is launching three fan zones across the region to celebrate the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, featuring live screenings, entertainment, and community activities.

Three dedicated fan event locations are set to open across the New York and New Jersey region to celebrate the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

These hubs, organized by the FIFA World Cup 26 New York New Jersey Host Committee, will offer live match screenings, entertainment, fan activations, and special programming throughout the tournament's kickoff weekend and beyond. The first event, the NYNJ World Cup 26 Queens Group Stage HQ, will open on Thursday, June 11, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

Operating from June 11 through June 27, this location will transform into a vibrant World Cup celebration hub featuring live match broadcasts, musical performances, surprise guest appearances, local food and drink vendors, immersive fan experiences, and a festive atmosphere. The opening day schedule includes a livestream of the match between Mexico and South Africa, along with DJ sets by hellotones and m0ma. The venue address is Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Flushing, NY 11368.

Following the Queens event, the NYNJ World Cup 26 Bronx Fan Zone will open on Saturday, June 13, at the Bronx Terminal Market. This fan zone will operate on June 13 and 14, providing a community gathering space where fans can watch live matches alongside neighbors and visitors. Saturday's screenings include Switzerland versus Qatar and Brazil versus Morocco. Attendees can expect large screens for viewing, small bites sourced from local community vendors, curated entertainment, and special surprises.

The location is 610 Exterior St., Bronx, NY 10451. The third event, the NYNJ World Cup 26 Jersey Fan Hub, will open on Sunday, June 14, at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey. This hub will have an extended schedule, open for eight dates during the Group Stage from June 14 through June 26, and again for eight dates during the Knockout rounds from July 1 through July 15.

The Jersey Fan Hub will feature real-time match broadcasts, live entertainment, interactive fan activations, and sponsor integrations. Opening day will also include player meet-and-greets, youth-oriented programming, and livestreams of Germany versus Curaçao and the Netherlands versus Japan. The hub's address is 600 Cape May St., Harrison, NJ 07029. Collectively, these three fan events represent a major initiative to bring the global excitement of the FIFA World Cup to local communities in the NYNJ region.

They provide accessible venues for fans to experience the tournament together, with each location offering unique programming tied to its host community. The staggered openings across the first weekend ensure continuous celebration from June 11 onward. All event details are based on information released by the FIFA World Cup 26 New York New Jersey Host Committee





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