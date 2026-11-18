Police issue three warrants for burglary into the home of a Pittsburgh Steelers rookie offensive tackle.Three arrest warrants were issued for individuals connected with the alleged burglary of Steelers rookie...

Police issue three warrants for burglary into the home of a Pittsburgh Steelers rookie offensive tackle. Three arrest warrants were issued for individuals connected with the alleged burglary of Steelers rookie offensive tackle Max Iheanachor’s home.

Los Angeles residents Winter Brantley, 25, Andre Castle Jr., 23, and Lamar Stewart, 45, allegedly broke into Iheanachor’s home in late August and face multiple charges of burglary, criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and conspiracy, according toThe incident reportedly occurred between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. just before Iheanachor’s final preseason game on Aug. 26, according toIn the complaint, Iheanachor’s roommate, Ashley Brantley, told police in October that he and his sister were “beefing” on and off again, Pryor reported. The investigation is ongoing.

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The Steelers’ Max Iheanachor walking off the field following an NFL game. IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Pryor said the trio was spotted with the help of area security cameras that detectives used to zoom in on. They reportedly were seen in a dark Audi SUV at Iheanchor’s home on the day of the break-in. According to the complaint that Pryor obtained, receipts were shown that included the credit card allegedly taken in the burglary.

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Winter Brantley and one of the men were caught on camera at Pittsburgh International Airport, leaving the city, according to the complaint.