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Three people, including a child, were killed in a crash involving four vehicles on the East Side, San Antonio police said. SAN ANTONIO — Three people, including a child, were killed in a crash involving four vehicles on the East Side, San Antonio police said.

According to police, a sedan collided with an 18-wheeler, a minivan and a pickup truck. Two adults and a child were all in the sedan and are believed to be family members. The family members had been notified. A child and an adult were taken to a hospital in critical condition, and two other adults were transported to another hospital in stable condition.

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The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Detectives planned to speak with witnesses and evaluate one of the drivers for possible intoxication, police said. It's not determined whether intoxication played a role. Foster Road was closed in both directions from FM 1346 to near the I-10 access road as investigators worked at the scene.